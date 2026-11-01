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Home / United States / Jaishankar meets Russian FM Lavrov in Atlanta, discusses Ukraine, West Asia situation

Jaishankar meets Russian FM Lavrov in Atlanta, discusses Ukraine, West Asia situation

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ANI
Updated At : 01:52 AM Nov 01, 2026 IST
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Atlanta [US], November 1 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Atlanta to discuss the Ukraine conflict, the Gulf situation and wider international issues during a bilateral interaction on the sidelines of the G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting.

Jaishankar shared a photograph with Lavrov on X on Saturday, October 31, confirming the meeting. “Discussed the Ukraine conflict, Gulf situation and multilateral issues with FM Sergey Lavrov of Russia,” he wrote.

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The interaction took place against the backdrop of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, which continues to divide world leaders, while tensions in West Asia have heightened concerns over energy security, maritime trade routes and regional stability.

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The discussions covered the Ukraine conflict, the Gulf situation and multilateral issues, reflecting the broader geopolitical concerns confronting the international community.

Despite differences between Moscow and Western capitals over the Russia-Ukraine war, New Delhi has continued to engage with Russia through high-level diplomatic meetings. India has consistently maintained that dialogue and diplomacy remain essential for addressing international conflicts.

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At the G20 gathering, Jaishankar also emphasised the importance of diplomatic engagement over military action, maintaining that military solutions alone cannot resolve complex global challenges and that diplomatic efforts should remain a priority.

The meeting between Jaishankar and Lavrov took place amid differences among G20 members over the Ukraine war and other international security concerns.

The two-day gathering in Atlanta, hosted by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, also witnessed disagreements over Russia's participation. Several European representatives reportedly objected to sharing the traditional group photograph with Lavrov, following which the host country cancelled the arrangement.

The meeting concluded without a joint communique after participating countries failed to reach an agreement on several contentious issues. The United States subsequently decided to release a chairman's statement outlining the discussions.

Apart from the Ukraine conflict, the talks also covered energy security, global supply chains, food security and the protection of key maritime routes, including the Strait of Hormuz and the Red Sea.

During his visit, Jaishankar also participated in a Quad meeting alongside foreign ministers from the United States, Japan and Australia, hosted by Rubio. The four countries agreed to strengthen cooperation in artificial intelligence, critical minerals infrastructure and maritime security.

The participating countries announced plans to establish the first-ever Quad Business Leaders' Forum to facilitate closer coordination between governments and the private sector.

They also outlined more than USD 85 million in technical and financial assistance to expand access to trusted artificial intelligence across the Indo-Pacific.

The Quad members also announced plans for the first Sea Dragon 2027 maritime surveillance collaboration initiative. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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