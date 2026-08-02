DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM CWG 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / United States / Jay Clayton to take charge as US Director of National Intelligence after Bill Pulte's exit

Jay Clayton to take charge as US Director of National Intelligence after Bill Pulte's exit

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 05:37 AM Aug 02, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Washington DC [US], August 2 (ANI): Bill Pulte's two-month tenure as acting Director of National Intelligence (DNI) will end on Monday, with Jay Clayton set to assume office as the new US Director of National Intelligence after securing Senate confirmation earlier this week.

Advertisement

In a social media post on Saturday, Pulte said he had spoken about the transition with President Donald Trump and Clayton.

Advertisement

Trump selected Pulte as the interim director following the resignation of former Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, though the move drew criticism from Republican lawmakers, who maintained that the Federal Housing Finance Agency chief lacked the necessary national security credentials for the role.

Advertisement

"After speaking with President Trump and Jay Clayton, we have decided the DNI transition will take place this coming Monday," Pulte wrote on X, adding, "I am eternally grateful to President Trump for the opportunity to serve as Director of National Intelligence, while he completed historic declassifications and we right-sized the ODNI."

Pulte also praised Clayton, writing, "I have no doubt that Jay will do a tremendous job. I have offered Jay my complete and total support as he transitions to take over this incredible agency!"

Advertisement

CNN reported earlier this week that Pulte had been expected to stay on at the office for at least two weeks after Clayton's swearing-in, according to a source familiar with the plans.

Multiple sources told CNN that Pulte had personally pressed Trump to let him remain longer, contending that he had still not finished his work at the head of the intelligence agency.

Clayton inherits a reduced office whose authority and relevance stand at a historic low.

Pulte, a combative and controversial housing executive without previous national security experience, carried out sharp staffing reductions across the intelligence community and took part in the declassification of certain documents linked to Trump's false claims of election fraud in 2020.

According to CNN, Pulte travelled with the President aboard Air Force One on Friday from Camp David to Bedminster, New Jersey, where the President is spending the weekend. The network added that CIA Director John Ratcliffe, who recommended Clayton for the post and helped shape Pulte's period in office, was seen speaking with the President before the two left Camp David.

One key aim of Pulte's brief time in the role was the declassification of sensitive materials concerning past elections and the amplification of Trump's long-standing false claims of voter fraud.

According to CNN, Pulte accelerated the sharp staffing cuts ordered by Trump, measures that critics said would weaken the intelligence community.

However, the report noted that there remains broad bipartisan consensus that the office had grown too large. Some Republican Senate Intelligence Committee staffers, initially uneasy about Pulte's appointment and inexperience, later expressed satisfaction with the reductions in bureaucracy he had achieved. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts