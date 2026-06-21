JD Vance lands in Switzerland to launch talks with Iran on its nuclear programme

US Vice President JD Vance arrived on Sunday in Switzerland to help formally launch negotiations with Iranian leaders over curbing Tehran's nuclear programme and building out the fragile interim deal to end the war in Iran.

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The framework was signed last week, and now top US and Iran negotiators are in a 60-day sprint to reach agreement on the technical details that hold massive implications for the world economy and global security.

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Yet the first days of that two-month period were complicated by the heavy exchange of fire in Lebanon between Israel and the Iranian-backed militant group Hezbollah - and by the subsequent announcement by Iran's military that it had closed the Strait of Hormuz, the vital waterway that transits a fifth of the world's traded oil and natural gas.

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Vance had originally been slated to be on the ground at the picturesque Burgenstock resort near Lucerne on Friday, but his departure from the United States was delayed after fighting escalated in Lebanon and Iranian officials cancelled plans to attend the talks.

US Central Command disputed Iran's claim that it had once again shuttered the strait and said US forces continued to monitor the situation to ensure traffic continues to flow through the waterway. Vance has said that millions of barrels of oil has moved through the strait in recent days.

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Vance departed the US just after Iranian state TV said Iran's negotiators had arrived in Switzerland. Tehran's negotiators include parliamentary speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, along with central bank and oil officials.

The US vice president joins special envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, President Donald Trump's son-in-law, who have already been on the ground to begin sifting through the technical details of the nuclear talks.

The talks between US and Iran will also include Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir, as well as Qatari mediators.

While Vance said he planned to be in Switzerland for just "a day or two", leaving much of the detailed negotiations to be spearheaded by Witkoff and Kushner, his role in the talks has heightened the scrutiny of the vice president at a time when he's actively considering a 2028 presidential campaign.