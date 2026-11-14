JD Vance weighs dropping 2028 presidential bid after GOP midterm losses: Report

Washington DC [US], November 14 (ANI): After the Republican Party suffered sweeping defeats in the November 3 midterm elections, US Vice President JD Vance is seriously considering not contesting the 2028 presidential election, amid growing uncertainty over the future of the MAGA movement, internal party divisions and the political fallout of the ongoing Iran war.

According to a report by CNN, interviews with around a dozen people close to Vance, including allies and advisers, suggest that the Vice President is wrestling with his political ambitions and questioning whether he should lead the Republican Party into the next presidential contest.

Although Vance has not made a final decision and a White House bid remains firmly on the table, people familiar with his thinking said he was increasingly uncertain about the political environment and the challenges facing the Republican coalition.

"I wouldn't be surprised by any decision he makes," one person close to Vance told CNN. "He's only 42. He's young enough that he can have a comeback should this environment make success impossible. It just may not be his time."

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CNN reported that the Iran war has emerged as one of the biggest obstacles to Vance's presidential ambitions, with several of his allies questioning whether any Republican candidate could secure victory in 2028 if the conflict continues.

"The question isn't if JD can do it. It's: If the Iran war is still happening, can any Republican do it?" a Vance ally told CNN, adding, "If they don't end the war in Iran, no Republican has a shot at 2028."

The Vice President's political position has also drawn attention following a lengthy post on X after the midterm elections, in which he attributed the Republican defeats to the Iran conflict and called for a reassessment of the administration's priorities.

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"The reason we lost is the war. The president himself said so last night," Vance wrote, arguing that the administration needed to focus on ending the conflict, addressing affordability and prioritising domestic challenges.

According to CNN, the post reportedly irritated President Donald Trump, who privately criticised Vance for failing to publicly defend the decision to launch military operations against Iran, despite being briefed before the statement was published.

The report further noted that Trump subsequently asked Vance to withdraw from Iran negotiations and instead focus on alleged corruption and crime in Democratic-led states.

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Meanwhile, several Republican leaders are positioning themselves for the 2028 presidential contest, including Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, Texas Senator Ted Cruz and Georgia Governor Brian Kemp.

Despite the emerging competition, Vance's supporters remain confident that he could dominate the Republican primaries if he decides to run.

Terry Schilling, president of the American Principles Project, an influential conservative advocacy organisation, told CNN that Vance should not abandon his presidential ambitions because of the midterm setbacks.

"He's basically teed up to be the general, and we're going into one of the biggest battles," Schilling said. "I would be surprised if he doesn't run."

However, political pollster Rich Baris, who is closely associated with the MAGA movement, warned that Vance would face the difficult task of rebuilding confidence among disillusioned Republican voters.

"MAGA is dead," Baris told CNN, arguing that the Republican Party had lost credibility with sections of its electoral base.

CNN also reported that questions remain over the financial and organisational support available for a potential Vance campaign, although his allies remain confident that wealthy supporters, including Elon Musk and former PayPal CEO Peter Thiel, could help sustain his presidential bid.

A donor network aligned with Vance, known as the Rockbridge Network, also met in Houston this week to discuss the political landscape following the midterm elections, according to a source familiar with the meeting.

Vance, who welcomed his fourth child with his wife, Usha, earlier this year, has not established a timeline for announcing his decision. (ANI)

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