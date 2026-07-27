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Home / United States / Jeffrey Epstein's Estate: Who is Dr Karyna Shuliak, Dentist reportedly set to inherit $100 million?

Jeffrey Epstein's Estate: Who is Dr Karyna Shuliak, Dentist reportedly set to inherit $100 million?

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Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 12:48 PM Jul 27, 2026 IST
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Karyna Shuliak with Jeffrey Epstein. Image credit: Social media
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Dr Karyna Shuliak, a 37-year-old Belarusian-American dentist who was reportedly Jeffrey Epstein's longtime girlfriend, could inherit up to $100 million from the late financier's estate, according to multiple media reports.

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The revelation has renewed interest in Epstein's estate years after his death in 2019 and the legal settlements that followed his conviction on sex-related charges.

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Who is Dr Karyna Shuliak?

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According to The New York Times, Shuliak moved from Belarus to New York in 2010 on a student visa with the goal of becoming a dentist. Epstein reportedly helped her secure admission to Columbia University's dental school, paid for her tuition, apartment and living expenses, and later assisted her in obtaining a US green card through a marriage arrangement. She became a US citizen in 2018.

Reports also state that Epstein arranged for Shuliak's mother to visit the United States while she was studying. In a 2012 message cited by reports, Shuliak thanked Epstein for supporting her education, housing and family, reportedly describing him as "the purest man out of all men."

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Why could she inherit up to $100 million?

Shortly before his death in August 2019, Epstein reportedly updated his will, leaving Shuliak a substantial portion of his fortune. He also reportedly gave her a 33-carat diamond ring, accompanied by a handwritten note stating that it was given "in contemplation of marriage."

Epstein's estate was initially estimated at around $600 million. However, after compensation paid to victims through settlement funds and other legal expenses, reports estimate the remaining estate to be worth between $120 million and $200 million. Depending on the final distribution, Shuliak could reportedly receive up to $100 million.

Relationship with Jeffrey Epstein

Multiple reports say Shuliak and Epstein were in a relationship for nearly eight years. She was also reportedly the last person Epstein called before he died in a New York jail on August 10, 2019.

According to The New York Times, Shuliak has never identified herself as one of Epstein's victims, and US authorities have never accused her of involvement in his sex trafficking crimes.

Epstein died at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Manhattan while awaiting trial on federal sex trafficking charges. His death was officially ruled a suicide.

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