Jensen Huang could face major trouble when Dems take control of Congress: Report

Washington, DC [US], November 10 (ANI): Nvidia Chief Executive Officer Jensen Huang could face mounting political and corporate scrutiny over his reported relationship with a woman suspected of having links to Chinese intelligence, with governance experts warning that the controversy could threaten his leadership of the artificial intelligence giant, according to a report by the New York Post.

The report suggested that although Huang remains a central figure in Nvidia's global AI operations and a significant contributor to the US economy, his position could become increasingly vulnerable when Democrats assume control of Congress next year. The concerns stem from his admission of an affair with Alice Huang, whom US intelligence agencies reportedly suspect of being a Chinese intelligence asset.

Corporate governance specialists and business executives familiar with Nvidia reportedly believe that the controversy could extend well beyond Huang's personal life, raising questions about corporate accountability, national security and the company's relationship with the US administration.

Huang, 63, is considered one of the few business leaders whose personal influence is closely intertwined with the identity and performance of their companies, comparable to Elon Musk at Tesla and SpaceX and Jamie Dimon at JPMorgan Chase. However, unlike Dimon, Huang has not established a succession plan, something he has previously spoken about with apparent confidence, the New York Post reported.

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The publication also raised concerns about Nvidia's board, describing it as particularly accommodating towards its chief executive. Its members reportedly include executives associated with Taco Bell and the National Football League, prompting questions about whether the board possesses sufficient expertise to oversee a company with Nvidia's technological and strategic importance.

Despite the seriousness of the allegations, the initial market response was relatively limited. Nvidia shares declined by more than 4 per cent, although the company's market capitalisation remained above USD 4 trillion, making it the second-largest company in the market at the time of writing, according to the report.

However, corporate governance experts cited by the New York Post warned that the controversy could develop into a much larger institutional challenge, with the company potentially facing scrutiny over its responsibilities towards investors and the national security implications of its business dealings.

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The anticipated examination could come from both the media and a Democrat-led Congress expected to take control in January. Given Nvidia's central position in the expanding AI industry and its involvement in national security-related technology, lawmakers could seek answers about Huang's relationship with Alice Huang, the company's commercial interests and his connections with President Donald Trump.

“There’s no way this guy survives after the Dems start holding hearings,” a corporate lawyer familiar with the company's business dealings told the New York Post, requesting anonymity.

“The minute they start asking him about what he told this woman between the sheets, his board will have to cut him loose because just having the affair with this person violates all sorts of corporate governance standards,” the source added. “Then you throw in the national security stuff and Trump ties and it’s a non-win even for the weakest of boards.”

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Trump, meanwhile, has sought to downplay the controversy, describing Huang as an “honourable guy” and praising the Nvidia chief for having “done an amazing job for our country”. The report noted that Huang has maintained a prominent position in discussions surrounding the administration's technology and AI policies.

However, the political environment could change significantly once Democrats take control of Congress. According to the New York Post, corporate executives and governance experts believe lawmakers could intensify their examination of Huang's conduct and the company's dealings with China.

The controversy also raises questions about the relationship between Huang and Alice Huang, who is not related to the Nvidia chief. She is a Chinese citizen and a senior executive at Singapore-based Megaspeed, a company that reportedly procured Nvidia AI chips.

Experts have pointed out that personal relationships between corporate executives and business partners can create serious governance concerns, particularly when commercial transactions are involved. A former chief executive cited by the publication described the potential consequences of such an arrangement.

“I couldn’t get away with doing that,” the former CEO said, referring to a hypothetical relationship with a vendor. “It opens up too many questions about the type of information I might have given her; my board would have killed me.”

The report further highlighted concerns surrounding Huang's influence over Nvidia's business strategy and its efforts to regain access to the Chinese market. Questions about his association with Megaspeed had reportedly surfaced months before the affair allegations became public.

In May, short-selling firm Culper Research raised concerns about Nvidia's China exposure, alleging that Huang had maintained an unusually close association with Megaspeed and its executive Alice Huang. The research firm claimed that the Nvidia chief had supported the company and appeared alongside it throughout its business activities.

Culper Research stated that Nvidia might have a “China problem”, adding: “Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has not only vouched for Megaspeed, but seems to have quite literally walked alongside Megaspeed at every step, while maintaining an uncomfortably close relationship with Megaspeed’s Alice Huang, a Chinese national.”

At the time, Nvidia representatives maintained that the association was entirely business-related, while photographs showing the two socialising had begun circulating online. Around the same period, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio reportedly issued a memorandum warning that Alice Huang was suspected of being a Chinese intelligence operative.

Despite these developments, Huang continued to enjoy a favourable relationship with the Trump administration while advocating greater access for China to Nvidia's advanced AI chips. Washington subsequently reached a compromise allowing the company to sell less advanced processors to Chinese customers.

According to the New York Post, the combination of the reported relationship, Nvidia's commercial interests in China and Huang's connections with the Trump administration is likely to attract substantial attention from Democratic lawmakers when congressional hearings begin next year.

The report also cited corporate governance experts as anticipating that Nvidia would establish a formal succession plan for its chief executive, potentially bringing an end to the company's longstanding reliance on Huang's leadership. (ANI)

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