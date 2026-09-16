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Home / United States / Kash Patel defends FBI hiring rule change on trafficking victims

Kash Patel defends FBI hiring rule change on trafficking victims

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ANI
Updated At : 02:07 AM Sep 16, 2026 IST
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Washington DC [US], September 16 (ANI): FBI Director Kash Patel defended modifications implemented regarding the bureau's recruitment regulations on Tuesday, which eliminated automatic disqualifications in specific instances involving historical acts of bestiality and prostitution, explaining that the adjustment aimed to safeguard victims coerced into such behaviour.

Appearing before a Senate Judiciary Committee oversight session, Patel stated that the revisions did not constitute a reduction in standards, but rather enabled the organisation to evaluate individual circumstances contextually.

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The matter surfaced during a contentious oversight session that simultaneously drew sharp scrutiny towards Patel's leadership from Democratic lawmakers, whilst Republican members concentrated on violent crime, drug trafficking networks, and broader administration objectives at the bureau.

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The FBI quietly introduced guidance earlier this spring removing a blanket hiring prohibition targeting candidates with prior involvement in prostitution, indicating that the context of the actions would instead be evaluated in selected cases.

A comparable adjustment was enacted regarding bestiality.

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When questioned concerning these alterations, Patel emphasised that they were formulated to guarantee that victims did not face automatic exclusion from employment opportunities.

“We did not want to punish victims of bestiality, victims who were trafficked. We did not want to make it an automatic disqualification for the FBI to consider you,” Patel stated.

Republican Senator John Kennedy of Louisiana intensely challenged the justification behind the shift, which Patel noted had been brought forward by subordinate officials.

“When you saw bestiality, I say this with respect: The person who recommended it, why didn't you just say what planet did you parachute in from?” Kennedy inquired.

Patel responded that this had similarly marked his initial response, though he subsequently concluded that the modification served to protect victims.

The Republican-chaired committee sought to maintain focus on Patel's initiatives addressing violent crime, disrupting drug trafficking, and advancing administration priorities within the bureau.

Conversely, Democratic members concentrated on internal turbulence over the preceding year, encompassing widespread dismissals of agents connected to probes targeting President Donald Trump, bureau-led investigations focusing on Trump's perceived political adversaries, and Patel's travel arrangements, which critics alleged blended personal leisure with official duties.

In his opening remarks, Senator Dick Durbin of Illinois, the panel's ranking Democrat, declared, “Mr Patel is the least qualified and most partisan FBI director in our nation's history.”

He alleged that Patel leveraged the agency's investigative authority to exact vengeance against political rivals and pursue presidential grievances, including unsubstantiated assertions regarding the 2020 election defeat.

Patel has previously testified before Congress on multiple occasions in his capacity as director, though Tuesday marked his initial appearance before the primary oversight committee since last September.

That preceding session featured intense exchanges with Democratic members, during which Patel at one point talked over Senator Adam Schiff of California while branding him an “utter disgrace” and a “coward”.

Schiff countered by stating, “You can make an internet troll the FBI director, but he will always be an internet troll.”

Tuesday's proceedings anticipated similar friction as Democratic lawmakers persisted in challenging Patel's professional conduct and managerial approach.

Senator Durbin previously advocated for Patel's dismissal in April following publication of a media report detailing allegations of excessive alcohol consumption.

Patel subsequently lodged a USD 250 million defamation complaint, characterising the piece as untrue and a “malicious hit piece”.

The media outlet affirmed its commitment to standing by the reporting and contesting the litigation vigorously. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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