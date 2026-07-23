Kashmir will always remain an integral part of India: Envoy Parvathaneni Harish slams Pak at UNSC

New York [US], July 23 (ANI): India on Wednesday (US local time) slammed Pakistan for deploying cross-border terrorism as a "tool of state policy" and reiterated that Kashmir will always remain an integral and inalienable part of India.

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The remarks were made by India's Permanent Representative to the United States, Ambassador Parvathaneni Harish, at the High-Level Open Debate of the UN Security Council on Natural Resources Governance: the Foundation of Peace, Security and Prosperity.

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He slammed Pakistan for "misusing" a high-level debate to "peddle its false narrative".

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"It was not our intention to bring other issues in this forum, but my delegation is compelled to respond to Pakistan, as it has chosen to misuse today's discussion to peddle its false narrative, " the Indian envoy said in his address.

"For the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, it has always been, is, and will remain an integral and inalienable part of India. This is the constitutional and legal reality that Pakistan deliberately chooses to ignore."

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Ambassador Harish further said, "The only outstanding issue with regard to Jammu and Kashmir is the naked aggression and illegal occupation of India's sovereign territory by Pakistan."

Speaking about the Indus Water Treaty, he doubled down on Islamabad for using cross-border terrorism as an "instrument of State policy."

"Our position on the Indus Water Treaty remains clear and consistent. Cooperation on the basis of mutual trust and goodwill cannot be expected when cross-border terrorism is regularly deployed as an instrument of State policy."

In his concluding remarks, Envoy Parvathaneni Harish urged Islamabad to solve its own internal problems before judging others.

"Instead of pointing fingers at India, Pakistan would serve itself and its people far better by putting its own house in order." (ANI)

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