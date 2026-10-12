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Home / United States / Katie Zacharia to begin her term as White House Press Secretary on Columbus Day: Trump

Katie Zacharia to begin her term as White House Press Secretary on Columbus Day: Trump

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ANI
Updated At : 06:20 AM Oct 12, 2026 IST
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Washington DC [US], October 12 (ANI): United States President Donald Trump announced that Katie Zacharia will be beginning her term as White House Press Secretary on Columbus Day, on Monday (local time).

In a post on Truth Social, Trump expressed confidence in Zacharia and said that she will hold an introductory News Conference on Tuesday (local time).

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“I am pleased to announce that Katie Zacharia will be beginning her term as Press Secretary tomorrow, Columbus Day, and will be doing an introductory News Conference on Tuesday at 9:30 AM from the Press Briefing Room in the White House. Katie has been with me, in spirit, from the very beginning, and will do a fantastic job,” the US President posted.

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In a separate post, Trump expressed gratitude towards Zacharia’s predecessor, Karoline Leavitt, saying, “I just want to pay my respect and thanks to Karoline Leavitt for the fantastic job she has done as White House Press Secretary. Could not have been better!”

Zacharia has served as a Senior Communications Advisor to Trump Media & Technology Group, and she replaces Karoline Leavitt, who left the position in August.

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Appointing her as the White House Press Secretary, Trump had earlier posted, “It is my Great Honour to have just appointed, as Press Secretary, Katie Zacharia. Katie currently serves as Senior Communications Advisor to Truth Social (Trump Media & Technology Group), where she has been outstanding!”

Trump said Zacharia, a native of California, previously served as Spokesperson and Deputy Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs at the Department of Homeland Security.

"Katie is a distinguished Graduate of Pepperdine University and the Pepperdine Caruso School of Law, an attorney, and a frequent Commentator on outlets, including Fox News and Newsmax,” he said.

Praising her experience and support for his political campaigns, Trump said she had assisted his efforts in key swing states, where he claimed his campaign won “7 out of 7”.

According to The New York Times, Zacharia, 41, is a conservative commentator who previously worked as a spokesperson for then-Secretary Kristi Noem at the Department of Homeland Security (DHS). She has also been a frequent guest on Fox News and Newsmax. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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