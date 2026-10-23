Washington DC [US], October 23 (ANI): United States Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on [Day] launched a scathing attack on Tehran, asserting that Washington's aggressive economic offensive, dubbed "Operation Economic Outcast", has successfully crippled Iran’s crude export apparatus and severed the regime's principal financial lifeline.

In a post on X, Bessent highlighted the visible depletion of oil shipping traffic around Kharg Island, Iran's primary maritime export hub in the Persian Gulf, claiming the facility has been brought to a virtual standstill, showcasing a graphic video.

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“Before: tankers filled Iran’s main oil-loading terminal. After: no crude tankers in sight. Kharg Island is now nothing more than a monument to the one thing the Iranian regime can still produce: failure. The regime’s arrogance and belligerence continue to punish ordinary Iranians,” Bessent posted.

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The Treasury Secretary further emphasised that Washington's economic squeeze is purposefully designed to drain the regime's coffers and prevent the financing of destabilising regional activities, illicit weapons programmes, and state-backed entities.

“Operation Economic Outcast is cutting off the regime’s oil lifeline, denying it resources to fund terrorism, nuclear procurement, and the lavish lifestyles of the IRGC elite,” Bessent added.

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Operation Economic Outcast, announced by Bessent on August 24, 2026, as an effort to target Iran's financial networks, oil sales and sanctions-evasion channels. The Treasury said the campaign was intended to isolate the Iranian regime by targeting sources of illicit revenue and the networks facilitating the movement of funds.

Treasury has mapped the networks, facilitators, and financial channels that Iran uses to smuggle oil, evade sanctions, and fund terror. Working with partners across the U.S. government, the European Union, United Kingdom, Gulf partners, and others, Treasury is targeting any source of the regime’s illicit revenue, as well as its sanctions evasion schemes to move funds, according to US department of Treasury.

Also, US Central Command (CENTCOM) said its 100-day naval blockade has halted all seaborne trade with Iran, except approved humanitarian aid, and prevented Tehran from exporting at least $25bn worth of crude oil.

Operation Economic Outcast significantly expanded sanctions risk for those who continue to choose to do business with Iran.

Treasury warned that any entity facilitating money laundering or sanctions evasion on behalf of Iran risks being cut off from the U.S. financial system. Operation Economic Outcast also expanded sanctions exposure for non-U.S. persons who continue doing business with the Iranian regime and will accelerate the pace of U.S. enforcement. (ANI)

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