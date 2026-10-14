Kimberly Guilfoyle confirms exit as US Ambassador to Greece, denies misconduct allegations

Washington DC [US], October 14 (ANI): United States Ambassador to Greece Kimberly Guilfoyle on Tuesday (local time) confirmed that she is leaving her diplomatic post, denying allegations against her and reaffirming her support for US President Donald Trump, after the White House asked her to resign.

In a lengthy post on X, Guilfoyle denied wrongdoing amid the allegations of misconduct against her and said she intended to defend her reputation.

Advertisement

“I also want to address the recent allegations against me. These allegations are false, and I intend to vigorously defend my name, my reputation, and my integrity,” she said.

Advertisement

"I have dedicated my professional life to fighting for justice, standing up for what is right, and defending the values that make America exceptional. I will not allow false accusations to define my decades of public service," she added.

Guilfoyle said serving as the US Ambassador to Greece had been “the honour of a lifetime” and expressed gratitude to Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio for entrusting her with the position.

Advertisement

https://x.com/kimguilfoyle/status/2110027236971855908

“From my first day as Ambassador, I have worked tirelessly to advance President Trump’s America First agenda, strengthen our strategic alliance with Greece, and deliver meaningful victories for the American people,” she said.

Highlighting her tenure, Guilfoyle said the US Embassy had helped secure historic agreements to expand American liquefied natural gas exports to Europe, advance the Vertical Corridor to reduce Europe's dependence on Russian energy, strengthen defence and security cooperation with Greece, and expand opportunities for American businesses and investment in the region.

She said, "During my tenure, we have helped secure historic agreements to expand American liquefied natural gas exports to Europe, advanced the Vertical Corridor to reduce Europe’s dependence on Russian energy, strengthened our defence and security partnership with a critical NATO ally, and expanded opportunities for American businesses and investment throughout the region."

“I am especially proud of the role our Embassy has played in strengthening American energy dominance, advancing economic cooperation, and ensuring that the United States remains the indispensable leader in Southeast Europe,” she added.

Guilfoyle credited the achievements to the Trump administration's leadership and the efforts of American diplomats and service members.

“These accomplishments are a testament to President Trump’s bold leadership, Secretary Rubio’s commitment to American diplomacy, and the extraordinary men and women who serve our country every day,” she added.

She further reaffirmed her support for Trump, stating that her gratitude and respect for the President and Rubio remained “unwavering”.

"My gratitude and respect for President Trump and Secretary Rubio remain unwavering. I am proud of what we accomplished together, and I will always be a loyal supporter of President Trump and his mission to Make America Great Again. While my time as Ambassador may be coming to an end, my commitment to President Trump, the America First movement, and the country I love will never end," she said.

“It has been the honour of my lifetime to serve the United States of America,” she said, thanking the people of Greece for their hospitality, partnership and for welcoming her.

The White House announced on Tuesday (local time) that Trump had asked Guilfoyle to resign. White House Press Secretary Katie Zacharia said during her first briefing that Guilfoyle had been asked to leave her post.

“She has been a wonderful asset to the team, and we wish her well,” Zacharia said.

Her departure follows a series of allegations reported in recent weeks concerning her conduct and interactions with business interests. The Wall Street Journal reported that Guilfoyle had asked Trump donor Eric Deters to pay a USD 100,000 American Express bill shortly before her Senate confirmation hearing in July 2025. Deters said he did not make the payment, while Guilfoyle's attorney, Jesse Binnall, disputed the authenticity of the messages cited in the report.

Further allegations reported by The Wall Street Journal concerned Guilfoyle's interactions with Greek construction and energy company Aktor Group and its registered lobbyist, as well as her conduct towards embassy staff.

According to Fox News, Trump nominated Guilfoyle for the diplomatic position in December 2024. She previously served as a prominent supporter and fundraiser for Trump and was engaged to his eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., before their split in December 2024.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday (local time), Trump distanced himself from Guilfoyle, saying she had dated his son a long time ago.

“She wasn't a member of my family. She, I guess, dated my son a long time ago,” Trump said, according to Fox News. He added, “She was doing a good job, but we didn't like what we were reading.” (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)