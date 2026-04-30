King Charles, Queen Camilla pay tribute to 9/11 victims at New York Memorial

New York [US], April 30 (ANI): UK's King Charles III and Queen Camilla on Wednesday paid tribute to the victims of the September 11 attacks, visiting the 9/11 Memorial in New York during their ongoing state visit to the United States.

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In a post on X, the Royal Family said, "In New York today, the King and Queen have paid their respects at the 9/11 Memorial. During their time at the site, Their Majesties honoured the lives that were lost during the attacks, and recognised the courage of the men and women involved in the rescue efforts. This year marks the 25th anniversary of the attacks."

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In New York today, The King and Queen have paid their respects at the 9/11 Memorial. During their time at the site, Their Majesties honoured the lives that were lost during the attacks, and recognised the courage of the men and women involved in the rescue efforts. This year… pic.twitter.com/hYwWKHn2Pv — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) April 29, 2026

The royal couple visited the memorial site for the first time, marking a solemn moment as the world approaches the 25th anniversary of the attacks that claimed nearly 3,000 lives, including 67 British citizens. The King and Queen laid a bouquet of white roses beside the reflecting pools, which now stand in place of the former World Trade Centre towers.

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During their visit, King Charles and Queen Camilla met families of victims and spoke with first responders who were involved in rescue and recovery operations following the attacks. New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani and former Mayor Michael Bloomberg were also present at the ceremony.

The visit comes a day after King Charles III addressed a joint meeting of the US Congress, where he invoked the legacy of 9/11 to emphasise the importance of global unity. He described the attacks as a defining moment for the United States and the international community, recalling how nations stood together in the fight against terrorism.

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Highlighting the continued relevance of that unity, the King called for a similar collective resolve in addressing present-day challenges, including the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. He stressed that the transatlantic partnership between the United Kingdom and the United States remains central to maintaining global security and stability.

The King also underscored the strength of defence cooperation between the two countries, pointing to longstanding military ties and joint initiatives. He noted that shared values such as democracy, the rule of law, and mutual support continue to guide the relationship. (ANI)

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