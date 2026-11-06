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Home / United States / Largest-ever Diwali celebrations across US Pacific Northwest; six Governors, 22 Mayors attend

Largest-ever Diwali celebrations across US Pacific Northwest; six Governors, 22 Mayors attend

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ANI
Updated At : 12:02 PM Nov 06, 2026 IST
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Washington DC [US], November 6 (ANI): The Governors of Idaho, Nebraska, Montana, North Dakota and Washington hosted first-ever Diwali celebrations at their State Capitol Rotundas and Governors’ Mansions this year, organised in partnership with the Consulate General of India, Seattle.

US Senators, Members of Congress, Mayors and the Indian-American community attended the celebrations.

Across Washington State, 22 cities held Diwali ceremonies in their City Council Chambers, where Mayors and Council Members lit the ceremonial lamp. Several States and cities also issued official proclamations recognising Diwali and the contributions of the Indian-American community.

The celebrations began in mid-October and will conclude on November 10 with a state-level celebration hosted by the Governor of Oregon at the State Capitol in Salem, alongside ceremonies at Seattle City Hall and the King County Council.

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In a statement on X, the Consulate General of India, Seattle, said, "Welcome to the 1st Diwali celebration at the Washington State Capitol in Olympia! The magnificent Rotunda of the Washington State Capitol in Olympia provided a beautiful setting for a special celebration of Diwali, bringing together state leadership, the Indian-American community and friends of India! Thank: Hon’ble Governor Bob Ferguson and Hon’ble State Senator Manka Dhingra for joining the celebrations and recognising the rich cultural heritage and contributions of the Indian-American community to Washington State!"

On Thursday, US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor participated in Diwali celebrations at the US Embassy in India.

Highlighting the celebrations of the festival of lights at the Embassy, Gor extended Diwali wishes in a post on X.

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"Great to celebrate Diwali at our Embassy in New Delhi. Wishing all who are observing the holiday a very Happy Diwali!" Gor wrote, sharing glimpses from the festivities.

The United States Postal Service (USPS) has unveiled a new Forever stamp commemorating Diwali, the festival of lights, recognising the cultural and religious significance of the festival celebrated by millions of people across the world.

US Embassy in India posted on X about the newly issued stamp celebrating Diwali, one of the most widely observed festivals in India and across the world. (ANI)

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(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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