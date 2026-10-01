"Last American Forces leaving Iraq": Trump announces end of US military presence

Washington DC [US], October 1 (ANI): United States President Donald Trump on Wednesday (local time) announced that the final contingent of American troops is pulling out of Iraq, declaring a formal conclusion to Operation Inherent Resolve and hailing the exit as a "decisive victory over ISIS," “a victory for the United States,” and “a victory for Iraq.”

Addressing the media, Trump said, "Today, I'm pleased to announce that the last American forces are leaving Iraq... This day is a victory for the United States, it's a victory for Iraq, and a decisive victory over ISIS, which has been completely decimated."

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Trump stated that the withdrawal marks the end of more than two decades of American military presence in the country.

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"Today, I am pleased to announce, that the last American Forces are leaving Iraq! It has been a long time, with very bad decision-making that got us involved in this quagmire in the first place, but soon, that will be part of History. This is a Great Day for America," Trump said in a statement on X.

Trump stated that Operation Inherent Resolve was launched in 2003 under President George W. Bush and continued under former Presidents Barack Obama and Joe Biden, and will end in 2026 under his leadership.

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"Launched in 2003 under the presidency of George W. Bush, and continued under the Administration of Barack Hussein Obama in 2014, and Sleepy Joe Biden, Operation Inherent Resolve ends in 2026 under the leadership of President Donald J. Trump. This Day is a victory for the United States, a victory for Iraq, and a decisive victory over ISIS, which has been completely decimated by the Trump Administration, First Term, along with other very bad and dangerous players," Trump said, adding: "We came to fight a caliphate. There is no longer a caliphate. We are going home!," he said.

The US President further drew a sharp contrast with the 2021 US withdrawal from Afghanistan.

"Unlike Afghanistan, where much Military Equipment and everything else was left behind, and 13 Warriors lie dead, with many badly wounded, this orderly departure of Coalition forces and equipment from Erbil Air Base marks the end of a very expensive excursion into Hell," Trump stated.

"I set a clear mission, gave our Commanders the tools to finish it, and refused to let a temporary presence become a permanent one. I had a choice to stay or to leave, and felt, without question, that it was time for America to go home!" he added.

Trump also praised Iraq's new Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi.

"Importantly, we leave with Iraq having a wonderful new Prime Minister, Ali al-Zaidi, somebody I supported from the beginning and fully endorsed. He won an Election that he was not expected to win, and did so, in a landslide! Prime Minister al-Zaidi, is outstanding, and he will hopefully be able to handle things very well," Trump added.

The withdrawal plan was negotiated with Iraq by the Biden administration in 2024, with September 30 set as the final deadline. The Trump administration has continued to implement the plan.

US troops first left Iraq in 2011 after an eight-year presence that began with the 2003 US invasion. They returned in 2014 after ISIS seized large parts of Iraq and Syria and threatened the approaches to Baghdad. Although the US-led campaign defeated ISIS militarily in 2019, American forces remained in Iraq to help prevent a resurgence of the group, ABC News reported.

In recent months, the US military had consolidated its positions in northern Iraq and reduced its presence in Erbil. ABC News reported that only a very small US presence remained in northern Iraq ahead of the final withdrawal.

The departure comes amid a changed regional security environment following the US war with Iran. Iraq has longstanding political, cultural and military ties with Iran, including Iranian support for Shiite militia groups operating inside the country.

Meanwhile, the Washington Post reported that the remaining US forces are relocating to Jordan, where the ongoing mission against Islamic State militants will be headquartered. The Pentagon maintains that forces operating from Jordan can target militants posing a threat to US personnel and interests.

The outlet reported that about 1,500 US personnel and anti-ISIS coalition members had recently remained in Iraq as forces were consolidated ahead of the September 30 deadline.

The withdrawal also comes as Iraq seeks to address the role of armed groups operating outside full state control. The Washington Post reported that Iranian-backed militias have resisted calls to disarm, with the deadline for their disarmament extended to June 2027.

Al Jazeera reported that Iraq will mark the US departure with four “Sovereignty Days”, a national holiday highlighting the significance of the end of the US military presence.

The outlet reported that Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi has linked the withdrawal to efforts to strengthen state authority, including plans to disarm militias by June 2027. Speaking at the United Nations General Assembly last week, al-Zaidi said his government was “striving to ensure that the state is the ultimate decision-maker in matters of peace and war”.

With Wednesday's expected withdrawal, the US will, for the second time, end its military presence in Iraq, ABC News reported. (ANI)

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