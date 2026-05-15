"Last thing we need right now is a war," Trump on Taiwan-China issue

Washington DC [US], May 15 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Friday said that Chinese President Xi Jinping does not want to see a "fight for independence" in Taiwan because that would be a very strong confrontation.

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"We had a great stay; it was an amazing period of time. President Xi is an incredible guy. President Xi and I talked a lot about Taiwan. He thinks they cannot have anything to do with what they're doing. He's very much against what they're doing. We talked about Taiwan and we talked about Iran a lot, and I think we have a very good understanding on both. On Taiwan, he does not want to see a fight for independence because that would be a very strong confrontation. I heard him out. I didn't make a comment on it, but I heard him out. I have a lot of respect for him," Trump said.

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Trump said that even though he did not say anything about it, Xi had brought it up.

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Trump, in his gaggle with the press on Air Force One, was asked about the 1982 assurances that former US President Ronald Reagan gave that the United States would not consult with China on arms sales to Taiwan, and if he consulted with them.

"I think 1982 is a long way away. It was a big, far distance. I didn't say anything about it, but he brought that up. He talked about that being an issue, obviously. So, what am I going to do--say I don't want to talk to you about it because I have an agreement that was signed in 1982? No, we discussed arms sales too. We discussed Taiwan in great detail, actually. And I'll be making a decision. The last thing we need right now is a war that's 9,500 miles away. We're doing very well," he said.

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Trump refused to answer when asked if the US would send troops to Taiwan.

"I don't want to say. There's only one person that knows that--me. I'm the only person. That question was asked to me today by President Xi. I said, 'I don't talk about those things.' He asked if I would send troops, if I would defend them. I said, 'I don't talk about that'," he said.

Trump said that Xi would press Iran into opening the Strait of Hormuz.

"President Xi and I agree on many things, and we agree very much on trade. We're going to be doing a lot of trading. Our farmers are going to be very happy with the deal we made. I think he will automatically put pressure on Iran because he'd like to see it opened up. He gets about 40 percent of his energy or his oil from that Strait. We get none. We don't need it," he said.

https://x.com/ChineseEmbinUS/status/2055314088599687551?s=20

https://x.com/Chinamission2un/status/2055292127265820902?s=20

The Chinese Embassy in the US said that both countries have agreed on a new vision of building a constructive China-US relationship of strategic stability. (ANI)

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