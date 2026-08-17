Washington, DC [US], August 17 (ANI): US President Donald Trump has hinted at a potential contender for the White House Press Secretary role, pointing to Fox News correspondent Alexis McAdams during a recent interview.

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When asked by McAdams whether Karoline Leavitt could be replaced, Trump defended his outgoing press secretary, emphasising the difficulty of filling her shoes. He simultaneously turned the discussion into a light-hearted comment regarding her decision to step down.

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"I found out Karoline Leavitt likes her children more than she likes Trump, I'm very concerned about that," Trump stated, referencing Leavitt's choice to prioritise her two young children.

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Prompted by McAdams on who he envisioned taking over the briefing room podium following Leavitt's departure, the US President turned the question back onto the journalist.

"You?" Trump asked McAdams.

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"How about you?" he added, suggesting the Fox News correspondent as a prospective candidate.

Trump then checked in on Leavitt's reaction as she stood close by, before offering further praise for McAdams' broadcasting work.

"I've always liked you," Trump informed her, noting that she was capable of executing the role.

The interaction gained attention as Trump has yet to officially declare a successor to Leavitt. Although McAdams had inquired if the President wished to "make news" during the segment, the response brought a fresh contender into public focus for the White House position.

Leavitt confirmed earlier this week that she would be relinquishing her post at the end of August to spend more time with her family. Highlighting the challenges of balancing the demanding role with raising two young children, she noted her desire to focus on her maternal responsibilities.

Trump has publicly backed her choice, confirming that she will transition into a key external advisory role following her White House exit.

Leavitt gave birth to her second child on May 1 and returned to briefing duties on July 16 after completing her maternity leave, having already resumed select responsibilities earlier. Her exit marks a notable shift in the communications setup of Trump's second administration, where she has been a key fixture at the podium defending administration policies.

Meanwhile, online speculation has surfaced surrounding her resignation, with some linking the decision to a prior security event involving Trump's departure from Turkey.

The Iranian Embassy in South Africa connected her departure to an incident on July 8 in Ankara, alleging that Trump transferred to a different aircraft due to a security threat while leaving Leavitt behind.

The White House refuted the claim, stating Leavitt was not aboard the aircraft in question. Trump explained that military and security personnel advised the plane switch after identifying a credible threat linked to Iran.

Leavitt has maintained that her family remains the sole reason for her departure. Trump reiterated his respect for her decision, emphasising that she will remain active in his political circle as an outside adviser. The White House has not yet confirmed a replacement. (ANI)

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