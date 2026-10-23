"LeBron James disrespected national anthem during NBA game, should apologise": Trump 

Washington DC [US], October 23 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Thursday (local time) slammed American professional basketball player LeBron James as he accused the NBA of what he called "disrespectful behaviour" during the singing of the ⁠US national anthem at a game.

In a Truth Social Post, Trump wrote, “While listening to our National Anthem, LeBron James disrespects our Country. LeBron James should apologize to all of those Great American Warriors ‌and Heroes who died for the American Flag, and all that our Country stands for!”

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As per the video shared by Trump on his Truth Social account, LeBron James can be seen carrying out warm-up exercises during the anthem.

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Notably, in 2020, Trump weighed in on the debate on who is better between Michael Jordan and LeBron James, to which he sided with Jordan. He at that time told Fox Sports radio, "Michael Jordan. Well, I’ve seen them both. Michael Jordan is. Plus, he wasn’t political. So, people like him better."

Earlier in February this year, Trump had also criticised some of the American athletes competing at the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics.

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Trump had criticised freestyle skier Hunter Hess in a Truth Social post, calling him “a real Loser” after Hess said he did not feel he represented everything happening in the United States under the current administration.

Trump argued that Hess should not have tried out for the Olympic team if he held such views. (ANI)

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