Legal battles over immigration enforcement operation in Minnesota intensify

Legal battles surrounding a massive federal immigration enforcement operation in Minnesota intensified on Wednesday, as confrontations between the public and federal officers showed no signs of abating.

Federal prosecutors served grand jury subpoenas on Tuesday to the office of Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and five other state and local officials as part of an investigation into whether they obstructed or impeded law enforcement during a sweeping immigration crackdown in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The subpoenas, which seek records, were also sent to the offices of Attorney General Keith Ellison, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, St. Paul Mayor Kaohly Her, and officials in Ramsey and Hennepin counties, the source said. The person was not authorised to publicly discuss the ongoing investigation and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

The move came a day after the federal government urged a judge to reject attempts to halt the immigration enforcement surge, which has roiled Minneapolis and St. Paul for weeks. The Justice Department called the state’s lawsuit—filed soon after the fatal shooting of Renee Good by an immigration officer - “legally frivolous.” Ellison has argued that the federal government is violating free speech and other constitutional rights.

Vice President JD Vance is expected to travel to Minneapolis on Thursday for a roundtable discussion with local leaders and community members, according to sources familiar with his plans who spoke on condition of anonymity because the trip has not yet been officially announced.

Mayor says subpoenas meant to stoke fear

The subpoenas are linked to an investigation into whether Minnesota officials obstructed federal immigration enforcement through public statements, according to two people familiar with the matter. The inquiry reportedly focuses on potential violations of a federal conspiracy statute.

In a subpoena released by Frey’s office, investigators requested a wide range of documents, including “any records tending to show a refusal to come to the aid of immigration officials.”

“We shouldn’t have to live in a country where people fear that federal law enforcement will be used to play politics or crack down on local voices they disagree with,” Frey said.

The governor’s office referred reporters to a statement issued earlier Tuesday in which Walz said the Trump administration was not seeking justice but instead creating distractions.

Arrest numbers disputed

Greg Bovino of the US Border Patrol, who has overseen the Trump administration’s big-city immigration crackdown, said more than 10,000 people in the US illegally have been arrested in Minnesota over the past year, including 3,000 “of some of the most dangerous offenders” in the last six weeks during Operation Metro Surge.

However, Julia Decker, policy director at the Immigrant Law Center of Minnesota, said advocates have no way to independently verify the government’s arrest figures or descriptions of those in custody.

Good, 37, was killed on January 7 while moving her vehicle, which had been blocking a Minneapolis street where ICE officers were operating. Trump administration officials said the officer, Jonathan Ross, shot her in self-defense, though video footage shows her Honda Pilot slowly turning away from him.

Since then, members of the public have repeatedly confronted officers, blowing whistles and shouting insults at ICE and Border Patrol agents. Officers have responded with tear gas and chemical irritants. Bystanders have recorded videos showing officers using a battering ram to enter a house, smashing vehicle windows, and dragging people from cars.

Bovino defended his officers, saying their actions were “legal, ethical and moral.”

Church protest sparks backlash

A Minnesota church targeted by an anti-ICE protest on Sunday condemned the action as unlawful, while one protest leader called for the resignation of a church official who also works at a local ICE office. About three dozen protesters entered Cities Church in St. Paul, with some approaching the pulpit during the service.

“Invading a church service to disrupt the worship of Jesus, or any other act of worship - is protected by neither the Christian Scriptures nor the laws of this nation,” the church said in a statement shared by its pastor, Jonathan Parnell.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem described the protesters as “agitators” in a post on X, adding, “Arrests coming.”

Nekima Levy Armstrong, a lawyer and local activist, called for the resignation of another pastor employed by ICE, arguing that his dual role presents a “fundamental moral conflict.”