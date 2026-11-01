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Home / United States / "Let Oleshky become starting point for lasting peace": US First Lady Melania Trump

"Let Oleshky become starting point for lasting peace": US First Lady Melania Trump

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ANI
Updated At : 09:37 PM Nov 01, 2026 IST
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Washington DC [US], November 1 (ANI): United States First Lady Melania Trump on Sunday hailed the humanitarian operation in Oleshky in the Kherson region, calling the ceasefire in the city a starting point for lasting peace.

“A renewed spirit. The ceasefire across Oleshky and the surrounding Kherson region has provided residents with the freedom to move, access to food, clean water, medicine, plus a renewed sense of dignity without the constant threat of attack. Let Oleshky become the starting point for lasting peace,” she wrote on X.

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The localised humanitarian agreement, negotiated alongside Russia’s Commissioner for Human Rights Yana Lantratova, was brokered with the direct mediation of Melania Trump.

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Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has expressed gratitude towards the US First Lady for her mediation efforts.

On Saturday, Zelenskyy said that a humanitarian operation to rescue people in Oleshky took place in the region. During the ceasefire, roads to Oleshky were cleared of mines and humanitarian aid was delivered.

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He wrote on X, “A humanitarian operation to rescue people in Oleshky, in the Kherson region, has taken place. A ceasefire was established in the Kherson sector, during which roads to Oleshky were cleared of mines and humanitarian aid was delivered. We hope humanitarian access to Oleshky will remain open.”

“Also, people who needed evacuation have been taken out of the city and the surrounding community. As of now, Ukrainian citizens from Oleshky have crossed the Ukrainian border in the Chernihiv region. All of them will receive the assistance they need. It is important that government agencies and all the regional and local authorities involved work effectively and help our people adapt,” the post read.

He also called for further steps toward de-escalation.

Meanwhile, today, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said that Russian President Vladimir Putin has never refused to speak with Zelenskyy.

When asked whether Putin would answer if Zelensky called, the aide told Russian outlet Vesti, "I think he would answer, of course. Putin has never refused to talk,” TASS reported.

"He (Zelenskyy) is sending signals through various sources. If he really wants to negotiate, he is free to come (to Moscow)," he added. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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