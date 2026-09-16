"Let our country down": Trump slams US Supreme Court for blocking his bid to restrict mail-in ballots

Washington, DC [US], September 16 (ANI): In a major setback for President Donald Trump, the United States Supreme Court declined to reinstate his initiative limiting mail-in voting ahead of the upcoming November midterm elections, with the nation's highest judicial body determining that election authorities lacked sufficient time to execute the modifications.

The court's determination triggered a fierce reaction from Trump, who blasted the conservative-leaning bench for failing to safeguard his administration’s electoral strategy. He characterised the decision as “horrible” and “highly political” while directing an unusually severe assault at the justices, which encompassed three figures he appointed over the course of his initial presidential term: Amy Coney Barrett, Brett Kavanaugh, and Neil Gorsuch.

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“These are not the people I interviewed to serve on the United States Supreme Court, they are merely a shell of their original selves,” Trump stated via his Truth Social platform.

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“The Supreme Court has really let our Country down! Certain Justices are petrified of these crazed and depraved Democrats, and are totally unable to show the courage necessary to save our America,” he added.

Monday's judicial ruling maintained an injunction that halts critical provisions of Trump’s March executive order designed to impose stricter regulations on mail-in ballots. Trump had previously asserted, absent supporting evidence, that postal voting remained susceptible to fraud.

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Later on Tuesday, US Attorney General Todd Blanche stated that the administration intends to abide by the recent Supreme Court verdict, though he refrained from dismissing potential future efforts to pursue alterations to mail-in voting prior to the 2028 presidential election.

“President Trump’s efforts to make sure that we have free and fair elections are not going to stop just in November or after or thereafter. So I expect you’re going to see that work continue,” he remarked.

Defending Trump’s scathing rebuke of the magistrates, US Attorney General Todd Blanche noted that the president was profoundly displeased with the outcome.

“He has every right, and indeed he should communicate his concerns with the Supreme Court whenever he has them. This isn’t the first time that he’s done it, and it won’t be the last,” Blanche observed.

Notwithstanding Trump's grievances, the Supreme Court has previously delivered substantial victories to his administration, such as a landmark 2024 decision establishing broad criminal immunity for presidential official actions.

Additionally, the bench recently permitted construction activities to proceed regarding Trump’s White House ballroom undertaking after preservationists initiated legal action seeking an injunction. (ANI)

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