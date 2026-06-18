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Home / United States / Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool swamped by algae after USD 14 million renovation, locals say "not the best use of taxpayer money

Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool swamped by algae after USD 14 million renovation, locals say "not the best use of taxpayer money

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ANI
Updated At : 06:27 AM Jun 18, 2026 IST
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Washington, DC [US], June 18 (ANI): The Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool in Washington, D.C., has been swamped by green algae just days after reopening following a USD 14 million renovation project, prompting criticism from some local residents who questioned whether the expenditure represented a worthwhile use of taxpayer money.

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The restoration project was undertaken after President Donald Trump criticised the previous administration for allowing the iconic landmark to fall into disrepair. However, visitors arriving at the memorial this week were greeted by large patches of green algae covering sections of the newly refilled pool.

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One local resident expressed frustration over the condition of the landmark, saying, "Making a mess of our Reflecting Pool is a big mistake."

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Another visitor questioned the value of the renovation, stating, "I'm not crazy about the new design. It seems like they spent USD 14 million to redo this and just for it to look like this, which doesn't seem like the best use of taxpayer money."

Despite the criticism, several longtime residents told ANI that algae outbreaks at the Reflecting Pool are not a new phenomenon and have occurred periodically for decades, particularly during warmer months.

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The development comes just days before the Lincoln Memorial is set to host celebrations marking the International Day of Yoga. Earlier this month, the Indian Embassy in the United States announced that the iconic site would serve as the venue for Yoga Day festivities on June 19 as part of the global observance of the event.

The embassy invited yoga enthusiasts to participate in the programme and highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's message on the importance of yoga. "Yoga is the pause button that humanity needs to breathe, balance, and become whole again," PM Modi said.

The event forms part of broader International Day of Yoga celebrations being organised across the United States and around the world. This year's theme, "Yoga for Healthy Aging," focuses on promoting physical well-being, flexibility and healthy lifestyles. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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