"Long live the cause of Independence!": Ttrump proclaims at 250th anniversary 'Salute to America' address

Washington, DC [US], July 5 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Saturday (local time) said the 250th anniversary of the United States is a historic triumph of the American spirit, reflecting on the enduring legacy of the Founding Fathers and his vision for the country's future.

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Addressing the gathering during the 'Salute to America' celebration at the National Mall, Trump focused on the nation's resilience and the sacrifices made by its founders. Reflecting on the two-and-a-half centuries since 1776, Trump invoked a connection between the nation's past and present.

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"We are made in the courage, fire, flesh, and blood of the best and the bravest people this world has ever produced. Tonight, we pledge allegiance to the flag they gave us -- and we say, 'God bless the immortal patriots of 1776, and LONG LIVE THE CAUSE OF INDEPENDENCE!" Trump stated.

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Trump further highlighted a vision for future progress, asserting that for 250 years, the US has been the "hope, the promise, the light, and the glory" globally. He recognised that the gathering on the National Mall served to celebrate "freedom's triumph over tyranny."

"For 250 years, the United States of America has been the hope, the promise, the light, and the glory among all of the nations of the world... with God's help, we can always be this or even better... Here on our National Mall, we're celebrating Freedom's triumph over tyranny, liberty's conquest over oppression, and the enduring victory of the America spirit from July 4, 1776 to July 4, 2026... Tonight, our country is stronger, freer, richer, safer and prouder than ever before," he said.

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Looking back to the origins of the nation, the President reminded those in attendance that in Philadelphia, the Founding Fathers summoned the courage of giants and the wisdom of centuries to boldly proclaim timeless truths.

"In Philadelphia, our Founding Fathers summoned the courage of giants and the wisdom of centuries to boldly proclaim these timeless truths. They declared that 'all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.'

Praising those who signed the Declaration of Independence, he remarked that "those 56 Patriots put everything at risk, stepped onto the stage of destiny, and seized a victory for the ages."

Displaying one of the very first American flags ever made during his address, Trump said, "These were the Stars and Stripes that flew triumphant when the British waved the white flag of surrender at Yorktown... Ever since, the entire world has been on notice that Americans will never let anyone take our Freedom away."

The speech served as the centrepiece of the "Freedom 250" festivities, a landmark anniversary celebration that the administration has organized throughout 2026. (ANI)

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