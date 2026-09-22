Macron says France, US to "act together" to ease energy market tensions, protect Strait of Hormuz

New York [US], September 22 (ANI): French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday (local time) said that France and the United States have agreed to “act together” to ease tensions in energy markets, protect critical infrastructure in West Asia and ensure freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz. His remarks came as he met US President Donald Trump.

In a post on X, Macron said, “Upon my arrival in New York, I met President Donald Trump. We decided to act together to ease tensions in the energy markets by protecting critical infrastructure in the Middle East and freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz."

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Dès mon arrivée à New York, j’ai rencontré le président Donald Trump. Nous avons décidé d’agir ensemble pour résorber les tensions sur les marchés de l’énergie, en protégeant les infrastructures critiques au Moyen-Orient et la liberté de navigation dans le détroit d’Ormuz.… pic.twitter.com/1B3WyPWGH0 — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) September 22, 2026

Macron also said that the two countries would also “pool” their efforts to secure a moratorium on strikes against energy infrastructure and Ukrainian civilian infrastructure.

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“We will also pool our efforts to secure a moratorium on strikes against energy infrastructure and against Ukrainian civilian infrastructure. Civilian populations must be protected, and we must initiate as soon as possible a serious negotiation on the conditions for peace between Russia and Ukraine,” he added.

Macron arrived in New York to participate in the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly and is scheduled to address the General Debate on Tuesday morning.

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France, a permanent member of the UN Security Council, is scheduled to speak alongside Brazil, the United States and Qatar during the morning session.

Macron is also making what is expected to be his final appearance at the General Assembly this year, alongside UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi arrived in New York on Monday (local time) to participate in the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), Iran's state-run news agency IRNA reported.

Araghchi is expected to hold consultations on the latest regional developments during the UNGA High-Level Week.

His arrival comes as Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian will also travel to New York on Tuesday to participate in the United Nations General Assembly session, representing the Islamic Republic amid ongoing conflict and tensions with the United States, Iranian state media IRNA reported.

According to IRNA, Iranian presidential official Abbasi told the agency that Pezeshkian is scheduled to leave for New York on Tuesday to attend the UN General Assembly.

During his visit, Pezeshkian is expected to address the UN General Assembly and outline Iran's positions on international developments, particularly on the matter of the US-Israeli war of aggression imposed against Iran, IRNA reported.

Masoud Pezeshkian is scheduled to address the General Assembly on Wednesday, September 23, during the morning session. The Iranian President is also expected to hold meetings and consultations with leaders and senior officials from several countries on the sidelines of the UNGA.

Pezeshkian's programme in New York will also include meetings with educated Iranians living in the United States, as well as discussions with American elites and think tanks.

A high-ranking Iranian delegation will accompany the President during the visit.

IRNA also reported that the US government has denied visas to some members of the high-ranking Iranian delegation, including members of the President's media team, describing it as an unprecedented hostile action by Washington.

Earlier, Trump on Monday (local time) met with New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani in Gracie Mansion, describing the official residence as “one of my favorite places in the World” and recalling his interactions there with former city mayors.

On Tuesday, Trump is scheduled to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in New York amid US efforts to encourage de-escalation in the Russia-Ukraine conflict and revive negotiations.

The meeting is being organised on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York. According to Axios, Ukrainian chief negotiator Rustem Umerov, who also heads Ukraine's Foreign Intelligence Service, has been working with White House envoys to arrange the talks.

The 81st session of the UN General Assembly is being held under the theme “Restoring Trust, Managing Transformation: A United Nations That Delivers for All.”

The high-level general debate is scheduled to take place from September 22-26 and on September 28 in New York, with world leaders expected to discuss major international challenges.

The session's agenda also includes high-level meetings on climate action, development, sea-level rise, pandemic preparedness and other global issues. (ANI)

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