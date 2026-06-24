"Made my job more difficult": Trump blasts US Senate over resolution limiting war powers, says provided "aid and comfort" to Iran

Washington DC [US], June 24 (ANI): Hours after the United States Senate voted to limit President Donald Trump's war powers in the Iran conflict, President Trump on Tuesday (local time) lambasted the legislative move, stating that the Senators have made his "job more difficult," and have "provided aid and comfort to the enemy."

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According to CNN, the resolution was adopted by a vote of 50-48, with Republican Senators Rand Paul, Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski and Bill Cassidy joining Democrats in support of the measure.

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In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump specifically targeted these senators, calling them "Republican Losers" for voting alongside Democrats to challenge his administration's approach to Iran, but vowed to continue his approach, "one way or the other."

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Trump further claimed that his administration had Iran "on the ropes" and that the Islamic Republic is "willing to give us practically anything." He argued that the Senate vote emboldened the "Number One Sponsor of Terror in the World."

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"So, I have Iran on the "ropes," ready to go down for the fall, willing to give us practically anything, and for the first time in decades, respecting the hell out of the United States and its President, ME, and the U.S. Senate decides to have a poorly timed and meaningless War Powers Act Vote, telling the Number One Sponser of Terror in the World that the United States doesn't like what I am doing to them, and I must stop, and by so doing has provided aid and comfort the Enemy. Four Republican Losers voted with the Dumocrats, and Iran asked my people, "what does that all mean?" These Senators have just made my job more difficult, but I will get it done, one way or the other, because I always get it done! President DJT," he wrote.

His remarks come after the US Senate on Tuesday (local time) approved a resolution directing US President Donald Trump to remove American military forces from the conflict with Iran, marking a rare bipartisan rebuke of the administration's military authority and signalling concerns in Congress over potential escalation in the region.

The absence of Republican Senators Mitch McConnell and Dave McCormick, who had previously opposed advancing similar war powers measures, contributed to its passage, CNN reported.

The vote comes amid continued efforts by Democrats in both chambers of Congress to limit the president's authority to engage in military action against Iran without congressional approval. CNN reported that support for such efforts has gradually expanded among some Republicans in recent weeks.

The measure had earlier passed the US House of Representatives by a vote of 215-208, with four Republicans voting alongside Democrats.

Following that vote, Trump criticised the lawmakers on Truth Social, describing them as "GRANDSTANDERS" and calling their actions "unpatriotic".

The resolution directs the president to remove US armed forces from hostilities against Iran. However, the White House maintained that such a requirement was unnecessary because "there are no hostilities from which to remove US forces, as hostilities terminated with the ceasefire on April 7th", as reported by CNN.

Despite its passage in both chambers, the resolution is a concurrent resolution and therefore does not require the president's signature. It also does not carry the force of law, a White House official said. (ANI)

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