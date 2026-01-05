Maduro, Flores to appear in federal court to face narco-terrorism charges

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, are set to appear before a federal judge on Monday (local time), after US authorities confirmed that the case will be heard in the Southern District of New York, CBS News reported.

The spokesperson said that Maduro and his wife are scheduled to appear before a federal court at noon on Monday.

This will mark their first court appearance after Washington on Saturday carried out a "large-scale strike against Venezuela", and Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, were captured and flown out of the country.

Maduro and Flores were captured in Caracas and flown out of the country in a joint operation involving intelligence agencies and US law enforcement.

Both reached New York on Saturday afternoon, several hours after they were removed from their residence in Caracas, taken to the USS Iwo Jima warship, and later flown to the United States to face criminal charges.

Maduro arrived at the Metropolitan Detention Centre, a federal prison in Brooklyn, at around 8.52 pm ET on Saturday. As of Saturday night, he was not expected to be held in a separate wing, while the details of his wife's detention status were not known, CBS News reported.