Magnitude 5.0 earthquake strikes US state of Alaska

Washington DC [US], August 9 (ANI/WAM): A magnitude 5.0 earthquake struck the US State of Alaska.

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The US Geological Survey reported that the earthquake occurred 76 kilometres southeast of Atka at a depth of 16.7 kilometres.

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There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage. (ANI/WAM)

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