"Maintain an atmosphere of silence": US Army sentinel reprimands Hegseth, advisers for talking near Tomb of Unknown Soldier

Washington DC [US], November 12 (ANI): A US Army sentinel guarding the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery reprimanded US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth and his senior advisers after members of his group were seen laughing and chatting near the solemn memorial following a Veterans Day ceremony, CNN reported, citing a video of the incident.

The incident took place on Wednesday (local time), after Hegseth, accompanied by his wife Jennifer and senior aides, stopped near the tomb to take photographs following the 2026 National Veterans Day ceremony, which was also attended by US President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance.

As some members of the group were seen laughing and talking after taking photographs, the sentinel, who was patrolling the memorial, stopped and reminded them of the rules governing conduct at the site.

"All visitors will maintain an atmosphere of silence and respect at all times," the soldier called out to the group, CNN reported.

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According to CNN, the group included Hegseth, his wife Jennifer, Chief of Staff Ricky Buria, Deputy Chief of Staff Patrick Weaver and senior adviser and Deputy Assistant Tami Radabaugh.

Responding to the incident, Chief Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell said the soldier had appropriately reminded the visitors to maintain decorum at the memorial.

"The Secretary and the entire Department have always honoured—and will always honour—the sacrifices our military men and women have made to keep America safe. While commemorating this solemn day, a soldier correctly and respectfully reminded everyone to maintain decorum," Parnell said, as quoted by CNN.

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The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier is among the most sacred military memorials in the United States and serves as the final resting place of an unidentified American service member killed during World War I.

A sentinel belonging to the US Army's 3rd Infantry Regiment, also known as The Old Guard, has maintained a continuous guard over the tomb since 1948, regardless of weather conditions.

The memorial is regularly visited by foreign dignitaries, presidents, public figures and politicians paying tribute to American service members.

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The incident came amid renewed political scrutiny surrounding Hegseth, following an impeachment effort initiated by outgoing Republican Representative Thomas Massie.

Massie had filed articles of impeachment against the War Secretary, accusing him of carrying out unlawful orders, waging war against Iran without congressional approval, disregarding laws aimed at minimising civilian casualties and directing the Pentagon to conduct extrajudicial killings.

However, the Republican Party successfully blocked the impeachment effort in a procedural vote on Tuesday night, preventing the process from moving forward.

Hegseth had dismissed the allegations during a press conference on Tuesday, describing the charges as a policy disagreement rather than grounds for impeachment over high crimes and misdemeanours.

Meanwhile, President Trump publicly praised Hegseth during his Veterans Day address at Arlington National Cemetery, a day after the House blocked the impeachment effort.

Introducing the War Secretary, during his remarks, Trump said, "The Secretary of War, Peter Hegseth," drawing loud applause from the audience.

"I had a feeling that was going to happen. He’s done a fantastic job, but he loves you, and he protects you. This is all about you," Trump added.

The White House has publicly backed Hegseth and worked behind the scenes to defeat the impeachment effort initiated by Massie. (ANI)

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