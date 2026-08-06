DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM CWG 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / United States / "Major step backward": Biden's former adviser slams USCIS rule allowing denial of incomplete visa, green card applications without more evidence

"Major step backward": Biden's former adviser slams USCIS rule allowing denial of incomplete visa, green card applications without more evidence

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 08:37 AM Aug 06, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Washington DC [US], August 6 (ANI): Former adviser to ex-US President Joe Biden, Ajay Bhutoria, has criticised the new policy change by the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) allowing officials to deny incomplete visa, green card and other immigration benefit applications without first seeking additional evidence, calling the move a "major step backwards" for due process and administrative fairness.

Advertisement

Reacting to the revised policy, Bhutoria said the decision to permit outright denials without first issuing a Request for Evidence (RFE) or Notice of Intent to Deny (NOID) would disproportionately affect genuine applicants navigating the complex US immigration system.

Advertisement

He argued that the earlier policy recognised the complexity of the US immigration system and ensured that genuine applicants were not denied benefits because of minor procedural errors.

Advertisement

"The recent decision by USCIS to allow outright denials without first issuing a Request for Evidence (RFE) or Notice of Intent to Deny (NOID) is a major step backwards for basic due process, administrative fairness, and procedural justice. During the Biden-Harris administration, encouraging officers to issue RFEs before issuing rejections was designed to ensure that minor clerical errors, missing documentation, or misunderstood technical requirements didn't derail legitimate applications," Bhutoria, who is also an immigration advocate, said.

He argued that the policy would disproportionately affect vulnerable applicants, including those without legal representation, non-native English speakers and asylum seekers.

Advertisement

"Re-labelling initial evidentiary gaps as 'frivolous' or 'placeholder' filings unfairly penalises unrepresented families, non-native English speakers, and asylum seekers navigating an extraordinarily complex system, prioritising harsh procedural traps over fair and accurate adjudications," he added.

Bhutoria also disputed USCIS's claim that the policy would improve efficiency, arguing it would instead force applicants to refile cases or pursue legal remedies.

"Furthermore, shutting the door on RFEs will ultimately backfire on agency efficiency rather than reduce backlogs. Abruptly denying applicants over fixable omissions forces individuals to re-file entirely, pay duplicate fees, or seek costly federal court litigation--clogging the administrative system far more than a simple request for missing documents would," the former advisor said.

Calling for reforms focused on improving the immigration system rather than tightening procedural requirements, the former advisor stated that the practice of issuing RFEs before denials could ultimately increase the administrative burden on the immigration system instead of improving efficiency.

"True operational efficiency is achieved by modernising filing tools, expanding outreach, and increasing staffing to process cases fairly, not by stripping away procedural safeguards for individuals who are simply trying to navigate legal immigration pathways in good faith," Bhutoria added.

His remarks come after the United States tightened its immigration benefit processing rules, allowing USCIS officers to deny incomplete or insufficiently documented applications for visas, green cards and other immigration benefits without first requesting additional evidence, a move that could affect thousands of Indian applicants.

According to a USCIS press release, applicants are required to establish their eligibility for an immigration benefit at the time of filing.

If an applicant fails to demonstrate eligibility or does not submit all the required initial evidence, USCIS may deny the request without issuing an RFE or NOID.

The agency said its application forms and accompanying instructions clearly specify the evidence required for each immigration benefit, enabling applicants to submit complete requests at the time of filing.

USCIS further stated that the updated guidance aligns its procedures with the US Department of Homeland Security's long-standing regulatory authority, strengthens the integrity of the immigration system and makes it more difficult for applicants to submit frivolous benefit requests.

The revised guidance reverses a policy introduced during the Biden administration, under which immigration officers were generally encouraged to issue RFEs before denying benefit requests, even when applications were incomplete or lacked required evidence at the time of filing.

According to USCIS, the previous policy allowed incomplete or substantially deficient applications to delay the processing of other pending cases and enabled some applicants to file "placeholder" applications to obtain associated immigration benefits, including employment authorisation, while their cases remained pending.

The agency said it has restored officers' discretion to deny benefit requests without first issuing an RFE or NOID in appropriate cases, adding that the revised policy would help allocate resources more efficiently, speed up decision-making and discourage meritless filings.

The new policy took effect immediately and applies to immigration benefit requests pending or filed on or after August 5, 2026, unless otherwise provided under existing regulations or USCIS policy. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts