Mamdani-backed 3 candidates projected to sweep NY Democratic House primaries

New York [US], June 24 (ANI): New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani might prove to have growing influence within the Democratic Party as all three candidates he endorsed are projected to win their Democratic House primaries for the state of New York on Tuesday (local time), according to CNN.

Advertisement

Progressives Brad Lander, Claire Valdez and Darializa Avila Chevalier, all backed by Mamdani, were projected to win their races, with Lander and Chevalier defeating incumbent Democratic representatives.

Advertisement

According to CNN, the results will offer an early test of Mamdani's political influence just six months into his tenure as mayor and provide a preview of the ideological battles expected to shape the Democratic Party ahead of the 2028 presidential election.

Advertisement

Mamdani, a democratic socialist, raised the stakes in the contests by endorsing candidates in three House races, including backing challengers against incumbent Democrats in two of them.

The races were considered particularly significant because the districts are widely expected to remain in Democratic hands in November, making the primaries a key battleground in the party's internal struggle between progressive and establishment factions.

Advertisement

In New York's 10th Congressional District, Mamdani endorsed former New York City Comptroller Brad Lander against incumbent Representative Dan Goldman.

Lander was one of the candidates Mamdani defeated in last year's mayoral race, but the two became allies in opposing former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo during the primary. Lander later emerged as an important validator for Mamdani among Jewish voters during the general election, although he did not ultimately join the mayor's administration despite earlier expectations.

Mamdani also backed Darializa Avila Chevalier, an educator and immigrant-rights activist, in her challenge against incumbent Representative Adriano Espaillat in the 13th District.

In the open 7th District race, Mamdani supported Assemblywoman Claire Valdez as she sought to succeed retiring 17-term Representative Nydia Velazquez. Valdez defeated Antonio Reynoso, who had been backed by Velazquez as her preferred successor.

The New York primaries were among several closely watched contests held on Tuesday (local time), alongside primary elections in Maryland and Utah, as well as Republican gubernatorial runoff races in South Carolina. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)