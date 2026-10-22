DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / United States / Mamdani celebrates Navratri with Hindu New Yorkers, calls for unity against hate after Illinois temple shooting attempt

Mamdani celebrates Navratri with Hindu New Yorkers, calls for unity against hate after Illinois temple shooting attempt

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 01:52 PM Oct 22, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New York [US], October 22 (ANI): New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani joined Hindu New Yorkers in Queens to celebrate Navratri, Durga Puja, Dashain and Vijayadashami, calling for unity and solidarity against hate following an attempted mass shooting at a Hindu temple in Illinois last week.

In a post on X on Wednesday (local time), Mamdani said he was honoured to join members of the Hindu community in celebrating the festivals and participating in religious and cultural traditions.

Advertisement

“This week, I was blessed to join Hindu New Yorkers in Queens celebrating Navratri, Durga Puja, Dashain, and Vijayadashami. We danced garba, performed aarti, witnessed Sindoor Khela, and honored the Goddess Durga,” he said.

Advertisement

“It was an honor to come together in joy, faith, and community in temples across our city -- especially after the attempted mass shooting at a Hindu temple in Illinois last week,” Mamdani added.

Calling for collective action against hatred, the mayor said, “May we all join together in our shared responsibility to stand against hate and care for one another. Jai Mata Ki.”

Advertisement

Navratri, the nine-night Hindu festival dedicated to Goddess Durga and her nine forms, was celebrated from October 11 to October 19 this year, with Vijayadashami falling on October 20.

Meanwhile, Illinois Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi led 105 members of Congress in urging FBI Director Kash Patel to investigate the attempted shooting at the Sri Venkateswara Swami (Balaji) Hindu temple in Aurora, Illinois, as a potential federal hate crime.

Krishnamoorthi and his family were worshipping at the temple when the incident occurred on October 11.

According to prosecutors, 19-year-old Alexandros Paporakis allegedly attempted to shoot a man outside the temple, but his rifle jammed. He later allegedly communicated plans to return before a coworker alerted police, leading to his arrest.

Investigators reportedly recovered a rifle, hundreds of rounds of ammunition, body armour and white supremacist imagery. Prosecutors also alleged that Paporakis authored an eight-page white supremacist manifesto describing violence against people of Indian descent at a Hindu place of worship. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts