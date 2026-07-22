Mamdani urges US federal govt to execute ICC warrant against Netanyahu, reiterates Israeli PM not welcome in NYC

New York [US], July 22 (ANI): New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani on Tuesday (local time) called on the US federal government to execute the International Criminal Court's (ICC) arrest warrant against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, while reiterating that the Israeli leader is "not welcome" in New York City.

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In a video message posted on X, Mamdani said his administration had examined whether the city had the legal authority to enforce the ICC warrant if Netanyahu were to visit New York, but concluded that such powers rest with the federal government.

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"My administration has reviewed every avenue available under applicable law to determine whether New York City could execute the International Criminal Court's arrest warrant if Benjamin Netanyahu came here. It is clear that we do not have the independent legal authority to enforce this warrant. The federal government, however, does -- and I call on them to join the ICC and execute this warrant," Mamdani said.

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He further added, "Benjamin Netanyahu is not welcome in New York City, nor is any other war criminal at large."

In his message, Mamdani described Netanyahu as "a war criminal" and defended his support for the ICC's actions, saying, "As I've said, I agree with the ICC that Benjamin Netanyahu should be arrested and tried for his crimes, as I do for anyone else charged by the ICC."

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The mayor also criticised US support for Israel during the conflict in Gaza, alleging that American funding the Israeli had enabled military operations that resulted in civilian casualties.

He argued that the ICC's arrest warrant reflected the seriousness of the allegations against Netanyahu and said such accusations should be adjudicated before a court of law.

Mamdani's latest remarks come days after he told The New York Times that his administration was engaged in an "active conversation" with the New York City Law Department to determine the extent of the city's legal authority if Netanyahu visits New York for the United Nations General Assembly in September.

"Whatever the law allows me to do in New York City, that's what we will do, but we won't be writing our own laws to that end," Mamdani had said, adding that he believed Netanyahu "belongs in The Hague."

US President Donald Trump, however, rejected the possibility of Netanyahu's arrest while in the United States.

"Benjamin Netanyahu will not be arrested, in any way, shape, or form, while in the United States of America," Trump wrote on Truth Social, adding that the Israeli Prime Minister was "fighting against the Islamic Republic of Iran" and arguing that those responsible for Iran's actions should instead face arrest.

The Israeli Prime Minister's Office also criticised Mamdani's position, describing the ICC arrest warrant as "bogus" and calling the court a "kangaroo court" with no jurisdiction over either Israel or the United States.

In a statement, Netanyahu's office accused Mamdani of targeting Israel instead of addressing issues facing New York City, while defending Israel's military campaign in Gaza and asserting that its armed forces had taken extensive measures to minimise civilian casualties while fighting Hamas.

The legal dispute stems from arrest warrants issued by the ICC in November 2024 against Netanyahu and former Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant over war crimes and crimes against humanity during the Gaza conflict.

Israel has rejected the allegations and challenged the court's jurisdiction. The United States is not a party to the Rome Statute, the treaty establishing the ICC, and is therefore under no international legal obligation to enforce the court's arrest warrants. (ANI)

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