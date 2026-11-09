Marco Rubio departs for France to attend G7 foreign ministers’ meeting

Washington DC [US], November 9 (ANI): US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Sunday (local time) departed for France to attend the G7 Foreign Ministers' meeting in Paris. He asserted that Washington would push its international partners for greater burden sharing in addressing global crises and countering instability worldwide.

In a post on X, Rubio underscored the need for decisive action to address international security challenges, emphasising the importance of stronger cooperation and shared responsibilities among partner nations.

"Departing for France to attend the @G7 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting. Global security demands decisive action, and the United States will press for greater burden sharing from our partners to address global crises and counter instability worldwide," Rubio said.

The two-day meeting, scheduled for November 9 and 10, is being organised under the French G7 Presidency. The discussions will focus on coordinating positions on major international developments, particularly ongoing conflicts, geopolitical tensions and efforts towards resolving global crises.

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According to the French G7 Presidency, foreign ministers will also assess progress on initiatives launched during their first formal meeting at Vaux-de-Cernay in March.

The agenda includes discussions on continued support for Ukraine, particularly in terms of military capabilities, financial assistance and energy security, alongside efforts to stabilise the Middle East and diversify and secure energy supplies.

Ministers are also expected to deliberate on developments in Sudan, the Horn of Africa, Venezuela, Cuba and Haiti, as well as the importance of maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific region founded on the rule of law.

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Maritime and port security will constitute another key area of discussion. The meeting will convene the G7+ Ports Network for the first time, with an aim to strengthen cooperation and exchange best practices for securing ports in G7 and partner countries to combat drug trafficking.

The ministers will additionally examine ways to improve humanitarian supply chains, food security and nutrition, with World Food Programme Executive Director Luke J. Lindberg participating in the discussions.

Artificial intelligence security is also expected to feature prominently, with G7 members discussing coordinated approaches to address emerging risks associated with rapidly advancing AI technologies while preserving innovation and ensuring their safe development and deployment. (ANI)

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