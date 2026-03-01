Marco Rubio says US going to achieve objective in weeks; says Iran at its weakest point right now

Washington DC [US], March 31 (ANI): US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, in an interview with ABC News on Monday (local time) said that the United States has caused significant damage to Iran's navy and defence industrial base.

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He added that US President Trump would not allow Iran to control the Strait of Hormuz in "perpetuity", underlining that the country is going to achieve its objectives in a matter of weeks.

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Speaking to ABC News, Rubio said, "We are destroying Iran's navy. We are destroying their missile launchers by a significant percentage. We're going to wipe out their defence industrial base, meaning their ability to make new missiles and new drones in the future, because it poses a great threat to the region. This Iran that you're seeing now, this is Iran at its weakest point."

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He added that an Iran with developed defence capabilities would be an "unacceptable risk".

"Imagine them two years from now, if they had thousands more missiles, thousands of more missile launchers and factories to make even more, that was an unacceptable risk. It needed to be addressed, and President Trump is addressing it."

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Speaking about the Strait of Hormuz, the US Secretary of State added that President Trump has several options on the table to prevent Iran's hegemony over the strait.

"Now, they (Iran) are making threats about controlling the Hormuz Straits in perpetuity, creating a tolling system and the like. That's not going to be allowed to happen. And the president has a number of options available to him if he so chooses to prevent that from happening. "

Rubio further noted, "The Department of War would be in charge of those things... There is a way forward here to achieve our objectives. We are going to achieve our objectives in a matter of weeks, not months."

A snippet from his interview to ABC news was also shared by the Department of State in a post on X.

While Rubio praised the people of Iran, he called the leadership a "problem" and said, "The people of Iran are incredible people. The people who lead them are the problem. If there are new people now in charge with a more reasonable vision of the future, it would be good news for the entire world. But we must be prepared if that isn't the case."

SECRETARY RUBIO: The people of Iran are incredible people. The people who lead them are the problem. If there are new people now in charge with a more reasonable vision of the future, it would be good news for the entire world. But we must be prepared if that isn’t the case. pic.twitter.com/innTfic0z4 — Department of State (@StateDept) March 30, 2026

Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said that the country has held no "direct" talks with the United States as of now and added that it has received messages through some mediators regarding the US' desire for negotiations, according to a report by Press TV on Monday.

As per Press TV, Baghaei said during a press conference, "It seems quite natural that when the US raises the issues of negotiations and diplomacy, sensitivities will be increased. It is not clear how much, even inside the US, the country's claims about diplomacy and negotiations are seriously taken into account. Reactions and reflections also show that the extent of global trust in the US claims in the field of diplomacy is very limited".

He slammed the US and said that Iran, while Washington's stance has been constantly changing, Tehran has had a clear stance on the negotiations.

The Foreign Ministry Spokesperson emphasised that Iran did not participate in a four-sided meeting in Islamabad on Saturday hosted by Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and attended by the foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Egypt.

His remarks come after the Financial Times had reported that US President Donald Trump claimed that indirect negotiations between the United States and Iran, facilitated by Pakistani intermediaries, are making "positive progress".

The developments come as Trump has threatened to target Iran's civilian energy infrastructure, including power plants, oil wells and Kharg Island, if Tehran does not reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

In a social media post, Trump said, "Great progress has been made but, if for any reason a deal is not shortly reached, which it probably will be, and if the Hormuz Strait is not immediately 'Open for Business,' we will conclude our lovely 'stay' in Iran by blowing up and completely obliterating all of their Electric Generating Plants, Oil Wells and Kharg Island."

He noted that Washington is engaging in "serious discussions" with a "new, and more reasonable" leadership in Tehran to bring an end to US military operations, a conflict that has lasted more than a month amid escalating regional tensions.

Trump's remarks came against a backdrop of heightened global concern over the strategic Strait of Hormuz, a critical chokepoint for nearly one-fifth of world oil flows.

The president urged Iran to ensure that the waterway is "Open for Business," tying the resumption of maritime traffic directly to progress in talks aimed at ending hostilities.

The developments come as the conflict between US-Israel and Iran has now entered into its second month, with escalated security situation in the West Asia and the Gulf region. (ANI)

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