Maritime blockade of Iranian ports to begin on April 13, says US Central Command

Washington, DC [US], April 13 (ANI): In a significant escalation of regional tensions, the United States military has announced that it will enforce a maritime blockade on Iran beginning April 13, acting on directives issued by US President Donald Trump.

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According to the United States Central Command (CENTCOM), the measure will apply uniformly to ships of all nationalities operating in and around Iranian ports and coastal regions.

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In a post on X, CENTCOM wrote, "Will begin implementing a blockade of all maritime traffic entering and exiting Iranian ports on April 13 at 10 a.m. ET, in accordance with the President's proclamation."

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It further added that the blockade would be enforced impartially against vessels of all nations entering or departing Iranian ports and coastal areas

"The blockade will be enforced impartially against vessels of all nations entering or departing Iranian ports and coastal areas, including all Iranian ports on the Arabian Gulf and Gulf of Oman. Forces will not impede freedom of navigation for vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz to and from non-Iranian ports," CENTCOM added.

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The US Central Command said additional operational details would be shared with commercial mariners through a formal notice prior to implementation.

"All mariners have been advised to monitor Notice to Mariners broadcasts and maintain communication with US naval forces on bridge-to-bridge channel 16 while operating in the Gulf of Oman and approaches to the Strait of Hormuz," it added.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump on Sunday shared a report suggesting that maritime pressure could be a viable strategic option following recent diplomatic stalemates in Pakistan.

The report cited national security experts who noted that the US Navy could "out-blockade" Iran, pointing to the presence of the USS Gerald Ford and USS Abraham Lincoln in the Persian Gulf as assets capable of exerting complete control over the waterway.

In response, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) issued a stark warning to Western forces following the recent US naval blockade of the strategic Strait of Hormuz. The elite military wing cautioned that any aggression would be met with overwhelming force in the maritime corridor.

The Revolutionary Guards warned that "any miscalculated move will trap the enemy in the deadly whirlpools in the Strait." This statement comes as a direct response to the heightened American military presence ordered by President Donald Trump along the vital global shipping route.

Asserting their dominance over the waterway, the Guards' naval command confirmed through a post on X that Iranian security forces had the Strait of Hormuz "under full control." This defiance follows a major policy shift from Washington, where President Donald Trump announced on Sunday that the American Navy will henceforth block all maritime traffic entering the Strait. (ANI)

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