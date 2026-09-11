Mark Carney says he spoke with Trump "recently" amid trade dispute; discussed Ukraine and Iran war

Calgary [Canada], September 11 (ANI): Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said he has spoken directly with US President Donald Trump several times in recent days to discuss major world events, including the ongoing wars in Ukraine and Iran.

According to CBC News, Carney emphasised that Canada and the United States must keep working together on critical global issues, such as how these conflicts are affecting international energy and grain supplies, despite an active trade dispute and tense rhetoric between the two neighbouring nations.

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Speaking with reporters during a news conference in Calgary on Thursday (local time), Carney said, "In terms of playing that [international] role, we continue to work with the United States. We can compartmentalise. I spoke to [Trump] recently in the last few days, a couple of times, related to issues [in Ukraine], related to issues in Iran, other global developments. Because that's part of our responsibility."

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The comments came during Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's visit to Calgary, where Canada announced a major defence and economic support package worth over USD 2 billion.

Welcoming the Ukrainian leader, Carney wrote in a post on X, "Welcome to Calgary, President @ZelenskyyUA. A year ago, we stood together in Kyiv’s Sophia Square — the centre of Ukraine’s battles for liberty and celebrations of your freedoms. My message then is the same as today: Canada will always stand with Ukraine."

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Welcome to Calgary, President @ZelenskyyUA. A year ago, we stood together in Kyiv’s Sophia Square — the centre of Ukraine’s battles for liberty and celebrations of your freedoms. My message then is the same as today: Canada will always stand with Ukraine. https://t.co/p7PpWEFEuu — Mark Carney (@MarkJCarney) September 10, 2026

President Zelenskyy expressed gratitude for Canada’s continued backing, confirming that the new funding includes over USD 1 billion dedicated to air defence, Patriot missiles, ammunition for F-16 fighter jets, and joint drone production.

"I am grateful to Canada for the new defense package. Above all, it will strengthen our air defense – both our Patriots and our combat aircraft, which down Russian jet-powered 'shaheds.' Our pilots are also being trained here in Canada – 21 Ukrainians are undergoing training, and this will be a significant reinforcement – together with other countries that are training our people at various stages to operate combat aircraft. Today, we reached an agreement on the Drone Deal, and the first document has been signed. This will give us additional opportunities to finance Ukraine’s defense, while giving Canada a new technological edge proven in modern warfare,"Zelenskyy wrote in a post on X.

The agreement also includes pilot training for 21 Ukrainians currently in Canada, a $40 million contribution to a newly created Veterans Fund, and financial support for Ukraine’s energy infrastructure.

"Canada is also ready to support our Ukrainian veterans. A Veterans Fund will be established, and I am grateful to Canada for its contribution to this fund – $40 million – which will support our programs for veterans. Overall, today’s arrangements amount to more than $2 billion – including a government package of more than $1 billion for our defense, primarily to protect our skies: missiles for Patriots, munitions for F-16s, and drone coproduction. There are also arrangements for our energy sector and our joint initiatives," Zelenskyy wrote.

Highlighting the friendly bilateral ties between Ukraine and Canada, Zelenskyy stated that the two nations "will always be friends and will always make each other stronger."

https://x.com/ZelenskyyUa/status/2098132106123657525

This comes as the ongoing trade dispute between the US and Canada intensified after President Donald Trump issued five presidential directives targeting Canadian imports through import exclusions and adjusted tariff structures, citing persistent trade discrimination by Ottawa.

The White House stated the executive actions follow a breakdown in bilateral negotiations after Canada failed to honour commitments to eliminate discriminatory trade measures.

This follows Canada's retaliatory tariffs targeting US merchandise, which officially came into force shortly after midnight on Tuesday, as Prime Minister Mark Carney ramped up economic measures against the nation's primary trading partner following the breakdown of bilateral negotiations last month, deepening a prolonged 18-month trade dispute. (ANI)

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