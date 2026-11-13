Maryland Senator Chris Van Hollen to challenge Chuck Schumer for majority leader role 

Washington DC [US}, November 13 (ANI): U.S. Senator for Maryland Chris Van Hollen, has announced that he will run for the position of Senate Majority leader challenging incumbent minority leader Chuck Schumer.

In a post on X, Van Hollen said, "In this election, Americans called on us to unrig an economy rigged against working people & fueled by political corruption. To deliver, we need new leadership. This isn't about any one person – it’s about answering that call. That's why I’m running for Senate Majority Leader.

Schumer in a post on X, appeared to respond to Van Hollen with an assertion that he had enough votes backing him to lead the Democrats in the Senate.

"I welcome any discussion about the future of our caucus and the important work ahead. I’m proud of what we’ve accomplished together—55 seats and counting is an amazing result—and I have the votes to continue serving as Democratic Leader. I look forward to leading our new Democratic majority and delivering for the American people," he said.

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Van Hollen has taken stringent positions when it comes to seeking action against President Donald Trump on allegations of corruption.

"While people across the country could barely make ends meet, Trump made $1.4 BILLION from his crypto schemes alone last year. This is exactly the type of corruption we’ve got to tackle head on. Americans deserve answers on his White House money-making schemes," he had said.

Van Hollen has also been a public supporter of the move to impeach incumbent Secretary of War Pete Hegseth while calling for Congress to defund the war in Iran.

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"The American people have spoken loud & clear: They want us to end Trump’s illegal & senseless war. And in 1 month, we’ll have an opportunity to do that. I will not support a government funding bill unless it defunds this war," he said.

Senator Chuck Schumer, who has led the Senate Democratic caucus since 2017, remains favored to retain the position of Democratic leader. Still, it’s likely to be the most serious challenge he has gotten for the job.

Democratic senators will hold a vote in December to choose their leadership for the next Congress. That vote is held behind closed doors and requires a simple majority of the caucus. (ANI)

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