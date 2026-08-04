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Home / United States / "May have a deal today or tomorrow to open Strait": Bessent signals possible breakthrough in US-Iran talks

"May have a deal today or tomorrow to open Strait": Bessent signals possible breakthrough in US-Iran talks

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ANI
Updated At : 09:28 PM Aug 04, 2026 IST
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Washington DC [US], August 4 (ANI): Amid diplomatic engagements between Washington and Tehran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on Tuesday signalled a possible breakthrough in talks with the Islamic Republic, noting that the agreement to reopen the strategic waterway could be reached "today or tomorrow".

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Speaking during an interview with CNBC, Bessent said the development comes on the heels of the threats issued by US President Donald Trump's last week on Iran, which he described as one of the largest potential military campaigns since World War II.

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"We've seen President Trump last week threaten what would have been one of the largest military campaigns since World War II against the Iranians. Because of that, we are in talks with the Iranians, and I think there is a chance we may have a deal today or tomorrow to open the Strait and move towards a more normalised position in this conflict," Bessent told CNBC.

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He also reiterated the claims of destruction of Iran's military capabilities, telling CNBC that Tehran's air force and navy had been "wiped out" and that substantial portions of its missile arsenal had also been destroyed.

"That is because their air force and navy are wiped out, substantial portions of their missiles are wiped out," he said.

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Bessent's remarks come as a positive turn towards diplomacy after Washington's slew of heightened rhetoric amid the pause of hostilities with Tehran following days of strikes by the US.

Meanwhile, earlier on Monday, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian asserted on Monday that Tehran is not interested in stoking regional conflict, while making it clear that the nation will uncompromisingly safeguard its sovereignty.

His remarks come after US President Donald Trump on Monday said that Iran has been given a "last chance" to reach an agreement, claiming that Washington paused a planned military strike after receiving requests from Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Qatar, and Iran to pursue diplomacy instead.

Claiming that negotiations were underway at Iran's request, Trump had said, "We are talking right now, we're talking and we're talking at the request of Iran, backed by Saudi Arabia, backed by UAE, and backed by Qatar in particular, but others also. Many countries called... they all wanted to give this a last chance."

Regional players in West Asia and the Gulf region are continuing with their efforts to thaw the tensions in the region and ensure maritime security in the strategically important Strait, a vital shipping route for global energy supplies. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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