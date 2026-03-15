Washington, DC [US], March 15 (ANI): US President Donald Trump stated that the country might conduct further military operations against Iran's Kharg Island oil export hub.

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In an interview with NBC News on Saturday, Trump asserted that previous American strikes had "totally demolished" the majority of the island's oil infrastructure. He further remarked that the US "may hit it a few more times just for fun."

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Throughout the ongoing hostilities, US forces have launched airstrikes against military installations on the island, striking numerous targets, including missile storage facilities and various defence sites.

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While earlier reports suggested that the oil export infrastructure remained largely undamaged, Trump announced on Saturday that the US had indeed struck the island, which he described as a vital hub for Iran's oil trade.

The President claimed that US forces had "obliterated" military installations on Kharg Island. Located in the Persian Gulf, the site serves as the primary gateway for Iran's crude oil shipments to international markets.

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Although the terminals themselves were not the primary focus of the recent strikes, Trump cautioned that energy infrastructure remains a potential target if Tehran continues to disrupt shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

Kharg Island, situated approximately 30 kilometres off the Iranian coast near Bushehr, is considered Iran's economic lifeline, facilitating roughly 90 per cent of its crude exports.

Amid these rising tensions, Trump has called upon nations reliant on the Strait of Hormuz to deploy warships to assist in securing the essential shipping lane.

In a post on Truth Social, he stated, "The countries of the world that receive Oil through the Hormuz Strait must take care of that passage, and we will help -- a lot!"

He further noted, "The US will also coordinate with those countries so that everything goes quickly, smoothly, and well."

The Strait remains a critical chokepoint, with approximately one-fifth of the world's oil and liquefied natural gas typically passing through the narrow channel between Iran and Oman.

In an additional post on Saturday, the President noted, "Many countries, especially those who are affected by Iran's attempted closure of the Hormuz Strait, will be sending war ships, in conjunction with the United States of America, to keep the strait open and safe."

Trump expressed his expectation that nations such as China, France, Japan, South Korea, and Britain would contribute naval assets to the region.

This development comes as Western powers continue to bolster their military presence in the eastern Mediterranean. (ANI)

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