Media dinner shooting suspect wrote about targeting of administration officials, says Trump
Trump says the family of the suspect in the Washington media gala shooting raised concerns about him to Conn. police ahead of the event
US President Donald Trump salutes during the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington, D.C., U.S., April 25, 2026. REUTERS
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The accused gunman who tried to storm the ballroom at the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner with guns and knives left writings that called for the targeting of Trump administration officials, President Donald Trump said on Sunday.
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Trump said the family of the suspect in the Washington media gala shooting raised concerns about him to Conn. police ahead of the event.
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Trump made the comments in an interview on Fox News Channel.
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