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Home / United States / Medical plane crashes off US coast; search on for 6 onboard

Medical plane crashes off US coast; search on for 6 onboard

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ANI
Updated At : 10:37 AM Oct 04, 2026 IST
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Boston [US], October 4 (ANI): Search and rescue operations are continuing off the coast of Nantucket after the United States Coast Guard confirmed the discovery of a debris field belonging to a missing medical evacuation aircraft that vanished with six individuals on board during a flight from Bermuda to Boston.

According to the US Coast Guard, federal authorities were alerted by the Federal Aviation Administration at approximately 2:00 am on Saturday (local time) after communication was lost with the Gulfstream G100 aircraft, which carried the tail number C-GRJP. The flight was operated by Latitude Air Ambulance, a Canadian aeromedical transport provider.

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Providing an update on the ongoing operations, the US Coast Guard stated, “The US Coast Guard is continuing to search Saturday for six people aboard a missing medical transport aircraft after search crews located a debris field confirmed to be from the aircraft off the coast of Nantucket.”

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Authorities verified that the passenger list included four Canadian nationals and two Bermudian nationals, noting that “Next of kin have been notified.”

Detailing the deployment of assets, the Coast Guard added, “Coast Guard search crews located a debris field that has been confirmed to be associated with the missing aircraft. Crews are continuing to search for the six people who were aboard the aircraft, and the Coast Guard cutter William Sparling will continue search efforts throughout the night.”

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Flight tracking data from FlightAware revealed a steep and sudden loss in altitude prior to the disappearance, with the twin-jet plummeting from roughly 7,300 metres down to 3,300 metres before communications ceased entirely.

Transcripts and audio recordings published by LiveATC.net indicate that the pilot encountered severe electrical anomalies and formally declared an emergency as the aircraft neared the coastline.

During the exchange, an air traffic controller asked the pilot, “Roger, you said you're coming in blind. Is that what you said?" before subsequently enquiring, “Are you declaring an emergency, or no?” Although the immediate reply from the cockpit was obscured, controllers subsequently verified that an emergency status had been established.

Canadian Transport Minister Steven MacKinnon stated that federal authorities are maintaining close supervision over the developments.

“My thoughts are with everyone on board, as well as their families, loved ones and colleagues during this incredibly difficult time. We are closely monitoring the situation and are working with the relevant authorities as search and rescue efforts continue. I want to thank all first responders involved for their ongoing efforts,” MacKinnon stated in a message shared on X. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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