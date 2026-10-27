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Home / United States / Melania Trump announces Ukraine-Russia ceasefire around Oleshky takes effect two days ahead of schedule

Melania Trump announces Ukraine-Russia ceasefire around Oleshky takes effect two days ahead of schedule

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ANI
Updated At : 10:07 PM Oct 27, 2026 IST
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Washington DC [US], October 27 (ANI): US First Lady Melania Trump on Tuesday announced that a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine has taken effect beyond Oleshky two days ahead of schedule, with the move aimed at protecting civilians and facilitating the delivery of critical humanitarian aid to the conflict-affected area.

In a post on X, Melania said, “THE CEASEFIRE HAS COMMENCED. The ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia took effect at 4:00 am Moscow time on October 27, 2026. Timing was accelerated two days ahead of schedule to protect the safety of civilians and to facilitate the delivery of critical humanitarian aid. The ceasefire’s geographic area has expanded beyond Oleshky, within the Kherson Region, to provide safe passage for the humanitarian convoys. General Valery Vasilyevich, Joint Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces has confirmed.”

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The announcement follows a White House statement issued on October 23, which said Melania had secured a localised ceasefire agreement between Russia and Ukraine to temporarily halt military action in Oleshky. The arrangement was intended to facilitate humanitarian relief and civilian evacuations through a designated safe passageway.

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“The situation in Oleshky is dire. Oleshky is a front-line war city on the brink of disaster. Oleshky’s remaining population is comprised primarily of elderly residents who urgently need medical attention, medicine, food and clean water,” Melania said in the earlier statement.

She highlighted the difficult conditions faced by residents, including limited electricity, mined roads and regular military attacks, stressing the urgency of allowing humanitarian assistance and evacuations.

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According to the White House, Melania and her representative worked directly with senior Russian and Ukrainian authorities to finalise the ceasefire's parameters, including its timing, technical procedures and operational arrangements.

The First Lady also said civilian representatives from both countries would visit residents in their homes to assess their needs. Those wishing to evacuate would receive coordinated support and transportation to their preferred destinations in Russia or Ukraine.

She further announced that an impartial American media organisation would accompany and document the teams on the ground to help ensure that the wishes of families were respected.

Melania said the humanitarian crisis in Oleshky was brought to her attention during a private discussion at her “Fostering the Future Together” event in New York, held during the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly.

Located in southern Ukraine, across the Dnipro River from Kherson, Oleshky had a pre-war population of approximately 24,000. Estimates cited in the earlier White House statement indicated that between 1,700 and 2,000 residents remained in the city, predominantly elderly people, alongside around 50 children. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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