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Home / United States / Melania Trump helps forge a ceasefire deal in a Russian-occupied Ukrainian city, White House says

Melania Trump helps forge a ceasefire deal in a Russian-occupied Ukrainian city, White House says

The localised ceasefire is set to begin on October 29, with the American first lady saying in a news release that the situation there is ‘on the brink of disaster’

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Washington, Updated At : 11:26 PM Oct 23, 2026 IST
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Melania Trump. ANI file
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First lady Melania Trump has brokered an upcoming ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine in the war-ravaged Ukrainian city of Oleshky to allow for humanitarian aid and the evacuation of civilians, the White House announced on Friday.

The localised ceasefire is set to begin on October 29, with the American first lady saying in a news release that the situation there is "on the brink of disaster".

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The White House said Melania Trump had initiated the discussions and that she and a representative worked directly with Russian and Ukrainian leadership to define the terms of the ceasefire.

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Ukraine's lead negotiator for the agreement thanked Melania Trump for her involvement and said the deal would be "extremely challenging to implement".

"Under our agreement: first a ceasefire will be put in place; second, humanitarian aid will be delivered to Oleshky; and third, civilians will be allowed to move freely out of Oleshky," Dmytro Lubinets, Ukraine's human rights ombudsman, said in a video message posted online.

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"The operation will be carried out gradually and is extremely challenging to implement. I will therefore keep Ukrainian society informed and share the results of the operation."

Russia's chief of the general staff, Gen. Valery Gerasimov, said Russian forces "will cease fire on the Kherson axis" starting at 4 am on Tuesday Moscow time "in connection with the humanitarian operation near Oleshky".

The Russian forces will also carry out "engineering reconnaissance" and ensure "safe movement of the humanitarian convoy" into the city, Gerasimov said.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov also said Moscow was grateful to the first lady and that effort was discussed during the latest call between Russian President Vladimir Putin and President Donald Trump, he said.

Peskov said "those who want to leave it would be able to do so". He would not say whether those who evacuate will be taken to Russia- or Ukraine-held territory. He also demurred when asked how long the evacuation will last, saying only it would likely take several days.

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