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Home / United States / Microsoft, OpenAI announce amended deal to simplify partnership while ending exclusivity

Microsoft, OpenAI announce amended deal to simplify partnership while ending exclusivity

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ANI
Updated At : 06:35 AM Apr 28, 2026 IST
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Washington DC [US], April 28 (ANI): Microsoft and OpenAI have announced a sweeping overhaul of their partnership, easing exclusivity clauses and allowing the ChatGPT maker to expand its presence across rival cloud platforms.

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In a blog post, Microsoft said the revised deal is designed to bring "flexibility, certainty and a focus on delivering the benefits of AI broadly," adding that the updated terms would strengthen their joint ability to build and operate AI platforms while allowing both firms to pursue new opportunities.

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Under the new agreement, Microsoft will remain OpenAI's primary cloud partner, with OpenAI products continuing to launch first on Microsoft Azure unless the company chooses not to support specific capabilities. At the same time, OpenAI will now be able to offer its products across multiple cloud providers, marking a significant shift from earlier exclusivity.

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Microsoft will retain access to OpenAI's intellectual property for models and products through 2032, though the license will now be non-exclusive. The agreement also removes Microsoft's obligation to share revenue with OpenAI, while OpenAI will continue making revenue share payments to Microsoft through 2030 at the same percentage, subject to a total cap.

The company further said it would continue to participate directly in OpenAI's growth as a major shareholder. Despite the structural changes, Microsoft noted that collaboration between the two firms would remain extensive, including efforts to scale data centre capacity, develop next-generation silicon, and enhance cybersecurity using AI.

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Separately, the renegotiated pact removes Microsoft's exclusive rights to sell OpenAI's models, allowing the AI firm to enter agreements with other cloud providers. Microsoft's investment in OpenAI since 2019 has supported the growth of its Azure cloud business.

The updated terms also ensure that OpenAI's commitment to utilise Azure services remains in place, while giving the company greater flexibility to expand its enterprise offerings. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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