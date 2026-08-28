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Home / United States / Military action against Iran not over: Trump

Military action against Iran not over: Trump

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ANI
Updated At : 09:57 AM Aug 28, 2026 IST
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Washington, DC [US], August 28 (ANI): US President Donald Trump stated that American military operations targeting Iran might not have ended, whilst firmly ruling out immediate talks with Tehran and asserting that the nation now possesses limited capabilities.

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Addressing reporters, Trump highlighted that Iran is experiencing severe military and economic strain following recent confrontations.

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"They're not paying their troops. They're in deep trouble," Trump said.

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Furthermore, he cautioned against interpreting the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz as a definitive end to potential US military engagement against the Middle Eastern nation.

"They are in deep trouble, they have very little capacity, the Strait of Hormuz is open, it doesn't mean we finished with the military," Trump said.

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The President offered no specific details regarding potential future operations, nor did he clarify the conditions that would necessitate further US military action. Additionally, Trump rejected the prospect of immediate talks with the Iranian leadership.

"There's not a lot to speak with Iran, we are not looking to meet or anything, the strait is open," he said.

These remarks underscore that Washington is not pursuing negotiations at this time, notwithstanding the unblocking of the vital maritime route. The Trump administration has consistently employed a strategy blending economic sanctions, military pressure, and threats of subsequent actions to manage Tehran, and these recent statements suggest Washington is maintaining all available options.

When questioned on whether he intended to penalise Russia should Moscow fail to scale back its ties with Iran, the President replied, "It depends, I think Russia has behaved quite well, so far regarding the Strait of Hormuz," Trump said.

He refrained from specifying the actions Moscow had taken or confirming if Washington had secured any firm commitments from Russia concerning its engagements with Tehran.

These statements arrive amidst ongoing concerns regarding the safety of commercial vessels and the transport of energy resources across the region. While portraying the reopening of the strait as a pivotal development, Trump refrained from declaring the overarching crisis resolved. He established no prerequisites for potential future meetings with Iranian officials, maintaining a stringent public stance against immediate talks.

Moreover, the President did not specify which Iranian facilities, units, or operational capabilities he meant. Regarding Moscow, while noting that Russia has acted "quite well" concerning the Strait of Hormuz, he did not clarify if this positive evaluation applied to broader facets of Russian-Iranian cooperation.

Positioned between Oman and Iran, the Strait of Hormuz links the Gulf to the Arabian Sea and the Gulf of Oman. It remains a crucial global energy artery, facilitating the transit of liquefied natural gas and oil from prominent Gulf producers to international markets. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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