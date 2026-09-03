DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / United States / Minneapolis shooting: Two dead, several including police officers injured

Minneapolis shooting: Two dead, several including police officers injured

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 08:37 AM Sep 03, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Minneapolis [US], September 3 (ANI): At least two people were killed while several others were injured, including three police officers, after a mass shooting unfolded at a Downtown Minneapolis high-rise on Wednesday (local time), CNN reported, citing officials.

Advertisement

As per officials, the suspected shooter was also confirmed dead.

Advertisement

The official account for Minneapolis City News said that MPD officers arrived at the building in three minutes after receiving 911 calls.

Advertisement

Following the sound of gunfire on an upper floor of the building, they encountered haze, which limited their visibility.

"Three officers were injured; two of them were injured by gunfire," City said.

Advertisement

It further mentioned that the three officers were taken to Hennepin Healthcare.

"One officer sustained an apparent non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg. One officer is currently undergoing surgery. The third officer is being evaluated for an apparent non-life-threatening injury," City added.

Seven people were transported to Hennepin Healthcare. One of those individuals died at the hospital. There was one individual who died at the scene.

CNN reported, citing a source, that a preliminary investigation indicates the shooter likely died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Minneapolis Governor Tim Walz informed in a post on X, citing MPD officials, that the officers involved in the shooting are expected to make a full recovery.

In another post, he expressed gratitude to the law enforcement actively working to ensure the safety of the neighbours in Downtown Minneapolis.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts