Minneapolis shooting: Two dead, several including police officers injured

Minneapolis [US], September 3 (ANI): At least two people were killed while several others were injured, including three police officers, after a mass shooting unfolded at a Downtown Minneapolis high-rise on Wednesday (local time), CNN reported, citing officials.

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As per officials, the suspected shooter was also confirmed dead.

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The official account for Minneapolis City News said that MPD officers arrived at the building in three minutes after receiving 911 calls.

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Following the sound of gunfire on an upper floor of the building, they encountered haze, which limited their visibility.

"Three officers were injured; two of them were injured by gunfire," City said.

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It further mentioned that the three officers were taken to Hennepin Healthcare.

"One officer sustained an apparent non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg. One officer is currently undergoing surgery. The third officer is being evaluated for an apparent non-life-threatening injury," City added.

Seven people were transported to Hennepin Healthcare. One of those individuals died at the hospital. There was one individual who died at the scene.

At approximately 4:36 p.m. today, MPD officers were dispatched to a shooting at 15 E Grant St. Initial information indicated that one person had been shot. Additional 911 callers then reported hearing further gunfire. — City of Minneapolis (@CityMinneapolis) September 3, 2026

CNN reported, citing a source, that a preliminary investigation indicates the shooter likely died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Minneapolis Governor Tim Walz informed in a post on X, citing MPD officials, that the officers involved in the shooting are expected to make a full recovery.

In another post, he expressed gratitude to the law enforcement actively working to ensure the safety of the neighbours in Downtown Minneapolis.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

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