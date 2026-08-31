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Home / United States / Modern echo of Swami Vivekananda: Indian diaspora urges global commitment to 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' ahead of Mohan Bhagwat's Madison Square address

Modern echo of Swami Vivekananda: Indian diaspora urges global commitment to 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' ahead of Mohan Bhagwat's Madison Square address

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ANI
Updated At : 01:07 PM Aug 31, 2026 IST
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New York [US], August 30 (ANI): Anticipation reached a peak at Madison Square Garden on Saturday as members of the Indian diaspora gathered for the 'Universal Oneness Celebration,' calling for a global movement rooted in the ancient Indian philosophy of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam (the world is one family) ahead of the keynote address by Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat.

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The event, organised as part of Bhagwat's three-nation visit covering the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom during the RSS centenary year, saw attendees drawing direct parallels to historic milestones in Indian spiritual outreach.

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Attendees highlighted that the gathering serves as an active platform to present the philosophical depth of Hinduism while addressing long-standing misconceptions on a global stage.

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Speaking to ANI, one of the attendees said the event would serve as a reminder of the message of Hinduism that Swami Vivekananda had taken to the world from Chicago.

"This is a great event. Like how Swami Vivekananda came to Chicago and educated the world about what Hindutva is, I think this (event) is a refresher for that kind of thing," the attendee said.

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Reflecting on the title of the event, 'Universal Oneness', the attendee said it closely reflects the Indian philosophy of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam -- the idea that the entire world is one family.

The attendee also said the event could help dispel misconceptions and myths surrounding Hinduism by presenting its philosophical traditions and worldview to a global audience.

Another attendee described the programme at Madison Square Garden as a "major event" and said it could mark a new phase in the RSS's engagement with audiences across the world.

"I think it is a signal that the RSS is entering a new phase trying to engage around the world," the attendee said.

Dr Sudhir, speaking to ANI, described the event at Madison Square Garden as "historic", underlining its significance for the Indian community and those interested in India's civilisational philosophy.

Young participants attending the event also highlighted the message of universal unity and cultural understanding.

Young participants turned out in large numbers, emphasising the practical relevance of universal unity in today's interconnected world.

"The reason why we are here is to celebrate universal oneness. Our goal is to immerse ourselves in cultures and understand that we are all the same."

Outside the iconic venue, members of the community actively engaged with visitors by distributing Rakhis, symbolically reinforcing the core message of mutual protection, brotherhood, and shared humanity.

Attendees noted that showcasing universal oneness serves to dispel prevailing myths surrounding Hindu traditions, framing them instead as inclusive, global philosophies.

The Universal Oneness Celebration marks a key highlight of Bhagwat's international tour, bringing together diverse diaspora groups to promote cross-cultural dialogue and collective action around universal values. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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