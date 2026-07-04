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Home / United States / Modi greets Trump, people of US on 250th Independence Day

Modi greets Trump, people of US on 250th Independence Day

Modi says shared belief of India and the US in democracy and the rule of law, and the limitless potential of "our people make our friendship a force for global good"

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PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 09:43 PM Jul 04, 2026 IST
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi with US President Donald Trump. Image credit/PTI File
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday greeted President Donald Trump and the people of the United States on the 250th anniversary of America's independence and said the two countries' shared belief in democracy and the rule of law, and the limitless potential of their people, make the friendship a force for global good.

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Modi asserted that India and the United States share more than a strategic partnership.

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"On behalf of 1.4 billion Indians, I extend my warmest congratulations to President Trump and the people of the United States on the historic 250th anniversary of your Independence," the PM said in a post on X.

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He said the shared belief of India and the US in democracy and the rule of law, and the limitless potential of "our people make our friendship a force for global good".

"May the next 250 years bring even greater prosperity, peace and progress for America and take the India-US partnership to new heights," he said.

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Trump ushered in the 250th anniversary of American independence on Friday.

The signing of the Declaration of Independence, one of history's most celebrated articulations of democratic ambitions, is being marked in myriad ways.

Set to take a central role in the festivities, Trump plans to speak at the National Mall in Washington ahead of what is being billed as a historically enormous fireworks show that will rain down over the US capital.

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