"Much bigger than the Internet": Trump announces US to officially rename AI to 'Super Intelligence'

Washington DC [US], September 30 (ANI): United States President Donald Trump on Tuesday (local time) hosted a high-level luncheon at the White House with leading technology industry executives, including SpaceX and Tesla chief Elon Musk, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Google CEO Sundar Pichai, NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang, among others, announcing that the US government will officially rename Artificial Intelligence (AI) to "Super Intelligence" (SI).

Addressing the media, Trump announced that an official executive document would be signed to formally reclassify the technology.

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"We're going to be signing a document today at 5 o’clock renaming Artificial Intelligence because it's not artificial. We all agree on that. We're going to be renaming it Super Intelligence — officially renaming it," Trump said.

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Highlighting a shared mission between the administration and the technology leaders present at the table, Trump said, "The one thing that we all have in common is we love our country and we love the world — and we want to make sure it's a safe place, and what we're talking about today will make it a better place."

Trump also emphasized the infrastructure needed to support advanced computing, noting that tech firms must actively collaborate with and support local towns hosting data centers.

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"There's something else that was discussed and that's local communities... They're going to work with local communities for the data centers, in particular — and they're going to work to make the community happy… The companies will be very generous with them, both financially and otherwise. I think they'll help with their schools, they'll help with their teachers... They're going to be forming partnerships with communities when they open up data centers," Trump said.

Calling the interaction "something very, very special," the US President, addressing reporters outside the White House before the event, emphasised about Super Intelligence and its sheer magnitude.

"It is the biggest thing there is — maybe the biggest thing there's ever been. It's much bigger than the Internet," Trump said, adding, "This is unbelievable growth for our country — and we have all of them."

Touching upon safety, governance, and potential misuse of next-generation systems, Trump stated, "These models are very complex and again, I believe they're going to be used for the good — and when they're not, we're going to be able to nab them."

The meeting also saw industry leaders address the framework of the White House Accord focused on developing Super Intelligence safely and responsibly.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said the accord aims to build public trust, stating, "We want to give the American people and our customers confidence that the technology works in the way we intended."

Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei underlined the imperative of coordinated development, remarking, "We all need to work together to make sure that we can win and we can win safely. If we do this right, if we work with the President and everyone here, we can win safely."

Emphasising the defense and intelligence dimensions of the discussions, Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton noted, "The consensus today around that national security issue was being a leader in America in AI is the most important thing for national security." (ANI)

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