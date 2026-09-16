“Must be held accountable”: Republican lawmaker Massie introduces impeachment articles against US War Secy Hegseth

Washington DC [US], September 16 (ANI): Republican lawmaker Thomas Massie on Tuesday (local time) introduced eight articles of impeachment against US War Secretary Peter Hegseth, accusing him of abusing the powers of the Department of Defense (DoD), operating without constitutional authority and “gambling with the lives of US servicemen and women.”

In a post on X, Massie said, “Today in the House, I introduced Articles of Impeachment against @SecWar Hegseth."

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Today in the House, I introduced Articles of Impeachment against @SecWar Hegseth. The Articles outline how, among other things, Sec. Hegseth is abusing the powers of the DOD, operating without constitutional authority, and gambling with the lives of U.S. servicemen and women. https://t.co/v6XxXouMS6 — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) September 16, 2026

He added, “The Articles outline how, among other things, Sec. Hegseth is abusing the powers of the DOD, operating without constitutional authority, and gambling with the lives of U.S. servicemen and women.”

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It is the first time a member of President Donald Trump's own Republican Party is trying to oust a Pentagon chief. According to Politico, the articles accuse Hegseth of high crimes and misdemeanours over the war in Iran, the Trump administration's boat strikes in the Caribbean and his alleged suppression of free speech amid a dispute with Democrats over their calls for troops to refuse illegal orders.

According to the official press release, posted on the Republican lawmaker's website, the first three articles concern the War Powers Resolution of 1973 and Hegseth's conduct in the Iran war. The first alleges that he waged the war without a declaration of war, statutory authorisation, an attack on the United States or an imminent threat.

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The press release stated, “Article I - Waging War in Contravention of the War Powers Resolution of 1973 Section 2(c): Charges Secretary Hegseth with waging the Iran war despite no declaration of war, statutory authorisation, attack on the United States, or imminent threat.”

The second article alleges that Hegseth continued the Iran war despite Congress directing the removal of US forces.

“Article II - Waging War in Contravention of the War Powers Resolution of 1973 Section 5(c): Charges Secretary Hegseth with continuing the Iran war after both Houses of Congress directed the removal of U.S. forces through H. Con. Res. 86," it stated.

The third alleges that Hegseth continued hostilities beyond the War Powers Resolution's 60-day termination period and any potential 30-day withdrawal period.

“Article III - Waging War in Contravention of the War Powers Resolution of 1973 Section 5(b): Charges Secretary Hegseth with continuing hostilities in Iran after expiration of the War Powers Resolution’s 60-day termination period and any potential 30-day withdrawal period," it stated.

The fourth article accuses Hegseth of failing to follow laws intended to minimise civilian casualties.

“Article IV - Ignoring Laws that Minimise Civilian Casualties: Charges Secretary Hegseth with ignoring laws that minimise civilian casualties," it stated.

The fifth article concerns US military operations against suspected drug traffickers at sea. It alleges that Hegseth replaced maritime law enforcement with lethal military targeting and links the operations to at least 221 deaths, while also alleging secondary strikes on survivors and failures to rescue shipwrecked persons.

The press release stated, “Article V - Extrajudicial Killings: Charges Secretary Hegseth with replacing maritime law enforcement with unauthorised lethal military targeting of suspected drug traffickers, resulting in at least 221 deaths.”

The sixth article concerns Senator Mark Kelly and alleges that Hegseth used Defense Department authority to retaliate against and intimidate him over constitutionally protected speech concerning unlawful military orders.

It stated, “Article VI - Suppressing Free Speech: Charges Secretary Hegseth with using DOD authority to retaliate against and intimidate Senator Mark Kelly for constitutionally protected speech questioning unlawful military orders.”

The seventh article concerns Venezuela and alleges that Hegseth directed an operation to seize President Nicolas Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores without constitutional or legal authority.

It stated, “Article VII - Kidnapping of a Sovereign Foreign Leader: Charges Secretary Hegseth with directing Operation ABSOLUTE RESOLVE to seize Nicolás Maduro and Cilia Flores in Venezuela without constitutional or legal authority.”

The eighth article concerns the US military operation in Yemen. It alleges that Hegseth initiated 'Operation ROUGH RIDER' without congressional authorisation or an imminent threat to the United States, while also violating war powers reporting requirements and causing civilian deaths.

“Article VIII - Unlawful War in Yemen: Charges Secretary Hegseth with initiating Operation ROUGH RIDER without congressional authorisation or an imminent threat to the United States, while also violating war powers reporting requirements.”

“By engaging in hostilities in Iran for more than 90 days without congressional authorisation, Secretary Hegseth is breaking the law and must be held accountable,” Massie said.

“Secretary Hegseth's constitutional violations extend beyond the illegal war in Iran. He is abusing the power of his office to ignore congressional war powers resolutions, to kidnap foreign leaders, and to intimidate critics of the Trump administration by retaliating against them for exercising free speech,” he added.

Massie further said, “If we are to remain true to our oath to 'support and defend the Constitution of the United States,' Congress must not turn a blind eye to Secretary Hegseth's unconstitutional and illegal actions."

The move also continues a feud between Massie, who is one of the most vocal critics of the Trump administration's war, and Hegseth. According to Politico, the Pentagon chief in May of campaigned for Massie's primary opponent, former Navy SEAL Ed Gallrein. Massie was defeated by Gallrein soon after. (ANI)

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