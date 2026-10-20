N Korea releases "proof of life" photos of Kim Jong Un after death rumours: Report

New York [US], October 20 (ANI): North Korea has released fresh photographs of leader Kim Jong Un inspecting footwear and women's clothing at an exhibition, following unverified social media claims that the dictator had died from a brain haemorrhage, the New York Post reported.

The photographs, published by North Korean state media on Monday, show Kim examining children's footwear, gesturing towards officials and inspecting women's coats at a garment and footwear exhibition.

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According to the New York Post, the images emerged hours after claims circulated online alleging that the 42-year-old leader had suffered a severe cerebral haemorrhage, fallen into a coma and died after being rushed to Beijing for emergency treatment.

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North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency reported that Kim toured the exhibition on Monday. However, the photographs have not been independently authenticated, and it remains unclear exactly when they were taken.

One photograph showed Kim bending forward to inspect a small pink shoe held by a woman, while another captured him gesturing with his arms outstretched as he appeared to address an official. A third image showed him reaching towards the sleeve of a woman's coat displayed on a mannequin.

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On the sidelines, Wanjun Xie, a US-based Chinese dissident associated with the China Democracy Party, said in a post on X on Monday, "Rumours of the death of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un have been circulating online for days, but Kim Jong Un has not yet made a public appearance to deny them. This indirectly confirms that the rumours of Kim Jong Un's death are likely true. Furthermore, it is rumoured that after Kim Jong-un's death, the North Korean regime has not been transferred to his daughter Kim Ju-ae, but is currently in the hands of his sister Kim Yo-jong.

Rumors of the death of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un have been circulating online for days, but Kim Jong Un has not yet made a public appearance to deny them. This indirectly confirms that the rumors of Kim Jong Un's death are likely true. Furthermore, it is rumored that after Kim Jong-un's death, the North Korean regime has not been transferred to his daughter Kim Ju-ae, but is currently in the hands of his sister Kim Yo-jong. After assuming power, Kim Yo-jong immediately activated loudspeaker broadcasts to South Korea and fired 201 warning shots. She also warned South Korea that North Korea was considering a comprehensive upgrade of its tactical strike capabilities. This sudden intensification of threats against South Korea is clearly aimed at strengthening her control over the North Korean military and consolidating her power through strong external threats. This indirectly confirms the rumors that Kim Jong-un is dead and that Kim Yo-jong is currently in control of the regime; these rumors are likely true. — Wanjun Xie (@xie_wanjun) October 19, 2026

He added, "After assuming power, Kim Yo-jong immediately activated loudspeaker broadcasts to South Korea and fired 201 warning shots. She also warned South Korea that North Korea was considering a comprehensive upgrade of its tactical strike capabilities. This sudden intensification of threats against South Korea is clearly aimed at strengthening her control over the North Korean military and consolidating her power through strong external threats. This indirectly confirms the rumours that Kim Jong-un is dead and that Kim Yo-jong is currently in control of the regime; these rumours are likely true."

The New York Post reported that the rumours gained traction after Xie made a series of claims on X on Sunday.

Xie initially claimed that Kim had died and that China had dispatched 9,000 troops to Pyongyang amid concerns over a possible succession crisis. He later alleged that specialists from Beijing's Peking Union Medical College Hospital had travelled to North Korea on Saturday to treat Kim following a severe cerebral haemorrhage.

On Sunday, in one post he said, "It is rumoured that recently, Kim Jong-un, General Secretary of the Workers' Party of Korea and Supreme Leader of North Korea, suffered a severe cerebral haemorrhage and fell into a coma. Although a team of medical experts from Peking Union Medical College Hospital was dispatched to North Korea to assist in his treatment, the poor medical conditions in North Korea forced Kim Jong-un to be transferred to Peking Union Medical College Hospital for emergency treatment. However, due to the severity of his condition and the fact that the optimal window for treatment had passed, Kim Jong-un succumbed to his injuries and died. His body has been secretly transported back to North Korea, and the news of his death is being kept under wraps."

It is rumored that recently,Kim Jong-un, General Secretary of the Workers' Party of Korea and Supreme Leader of North Korea, suffered a severe cerebral hemorrhage and fell into a coma. Although a team of medical experts from Peking Union Medical College Hospital was dispatched to North Korea to assist in his treatment, the poor medical conditions in North Korea forced Kim Jong-un to be transferred to Peking Union Medical College Hospital for emergency treatment. However, due to the severity of his condition and the fact that the optimal window for treatment had passed, Kim Jong-un succumbed to his injuries and died. His body has been secretly transported back to North Korea, and the news of his death is being kept under wraps. — Wanjun Xie (@xie_wanjun) October 18, 2026

According to Xie's account, Kim fell into a coma before being transferred to Beijing, where doctors allegedly failed to save him. Xie further claimed that Kim's body was secretly returned to North Korea.

The New York Post reported that the allegations were not accompanied by medical records, identifiable witnesses or other independently verifiable evidence. Despite this, the claims spread across social media and were picked up by other international outlets.

The rumours also fuelled speculation about whether Kim's sister, Kim Yo Jong, had taken control of the secretive country. North Korean authorities have not explicitly addressed the death reports.

Kim's health has long attracted international attention. The New York Post reported that South Korea's National Intelligence Service told lawmakers on September 30 that Kim weighed approximately 140 kilograms, or 309 pounds, and faced an elevated risk of cardiovascular disease because of severe obesity.

However, the intelligence agency reportedly detected no significant signs of ill health, citing Kim's ability to run up stairs during an inspection of a naval destroyer.

In another post on Sunday, he said, "It is said that on October 17, Peking Union Medical College Hospital dispatched a team of cardiovascular and cerebrovascular medical experts to North Korea to participate in the rescue of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, who was in critical condition."

It is said that On October 17, Peking Union Medical College Hospital dispatched a team of cardiovascular and cerebrovascular medical experts to North Korea to participate in the rescue of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, who was in critical condition. — Wanjun Xie (@xie_wanjun) October 18, 2026

In a post mentioning the 9000 troops, he said, "Rumours circulate that Kim Jong-un has died, thwarting Kim Ju-ae's succession plans and potentially plunging North Korea into civil war. The Chinese Communist Party has reportedly dispatched 9,000 troops to Pyongyang to assist Kim Ju-ae in stabilising her regime. In preparation for a potential civil war in North Korea, the Northern Theatre Command of the Chinese People's Liberation Army has entered a state of high alert (Level III), and all troops within the theatre command have been ordered to...Leave, family visits, and demobilization/retirement are suspended; personnel who have left the area are recalled; and strict control over personnel entry and exit is enforced!"

Rumors circulate that Kim Jong-un has died, thwarting Kim Ju-ae's succession plans and potentially plunging North Korea into civil war. The Chinese Communist Party has reportedly dispatched 9,000 troops to Pyongyang to assist Kim Ju-ae in stabilizing her regime. In preparation for a potential civil war in North Korea, the Northern Theater Command of the Chinese People's Liberation Army has entered a state of high alert (Level III), and all troops within the theater command have been ordered to...Leave, family visits, and demobilization/retirement are suspended; personnel who have left the area are recalled; and strict control over personnel entry and exit is enforced! — Wanjun Xie (@xie_wanjun) October 18, 2026

The latest speculation echoes a false alarm in 2020, when Ji Seong-ho, a North Korean defector who later became a South Korean lawmaker, claimed he was "99%" certain Kim had died following cardiovascular surgery. Kim subsequently appeared in public, and Ji apologised for making the erroneous claim.

The New York Post said it had sought comment from the governments of North Korea and China, as well as Peking Union Medical College Hospital. (ANI)

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